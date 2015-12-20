Simple tips for a functional home gym

A home gym is not essentially a mark of luxury. For health freaks, a home gym is not a luxury but an absolute necessity. According to homify, a home gym should always be installed in homes with ample amount of space. Now there is absolutely no need to go out and shell loads of money on expensive gyms. Instead you can install your own home gym and can save a lot. A home gym motivates you to get up each morning and run on the treadmill to have an energetic start of the day. The sleek design, glass fixtures and classy equipment call out to you each day to operate them and take care of your body, mind and soul. So before building a home gym you need to be absolutely firm and motivated. There is no point in refurbishing a part of your home if you do not want to exercise regularly. So today, we have brought you some cool ideas to help you design your home gym in extreme style and sophistication. These universal ideas can be used in any style of home décor and will surely blow you with their simplicity and uniqueness.
The most important feature for a place to be transformed into a gym is space availability. If you think that a particular area is enough for exercising, then you can easily convert it into a gym. Make sure to keep that area unhindered and obstacle free. The gym can be built either in the basement or patio or even in attic depending upon the space utilization and conversion rate. Just like a home office, the gym should be a little separated but still very much a part of the house. You can as well convert your garage into a home gym. So basically any unused area that can prove spacious and fitting can be turned into a gym. All other embellishments like walls, flooring etc. can be done after finalising the space. There is no particular layout or design you need to follow. It can be even a stretch of few blocks that can help you stretch a bit.
Natural light brings along brightness and freshness. It is highly required for a kick-start to the morning. Natural light makes the place brimming with energy and radiance. It motivates you to stretch yourself and even pushes you outside the boundaries. Natural light also fills the entire area with positivity, strength and motivation. Natural light welcomes you with open arms inside the gym room and motivates you to keep going till the time you achieve your target. A little sweat in the morning light is anyways a good indication of a healthy and youthful day. Everyone needs Vitamin D for proper functioning and growth. There is no better way to gain some strength along with Vitamin D as well.
Looking for some quick tips for creating your own home gym? This ideabook is sure to provide you some excellent tips : 6 easy steps to create the perfect home gym
Just like other parts of the house, flooring is highly essential in the gym area as well. Gym is made up of many different kinds of equipment. Also a gym is utilised for many different reasons like running, aerobics, meditation and even for doing floor exercises. The flooring of the gym should be such that it can balance and provide comfort while doing all of the aforementioned. The flooring of a home gym can be done in a variety of ways. You can lay soft wooden tiles for flooring that can absorb the thrust when you jump or dance on the floor. Rubber flooring is also a wonderful idea as it is super soft and will not hurt you even in case of accidental falls. Carpet is another effective option as it covers the gym uniformly and provides an easy blend with other part of the house as well.
Wall colours make you work harder and harder. In a gym always go for subtle wall colours. You can replace the all colours with a rich, subtle and sober wallpaper as well. Dark colours should be avoided as they create a darker and swarthy ambience in the room. On the contrary, the gym colours should always be bright and glowing. However, for some kind of brightness you can go for a contrasting accent wall or a light to medium wallpaper that can bring some cheer and glow in the room. For a country style home gym, you can even go for wooden details on the walls that will break the monotony of light pasted shades and provide you a refreshing and soothing change.
Entertainment spots are required in a gym. No one can work or run or even do floor exercises without proper ambience. Music, videos and inspirational chants are very much required for exercising. Try going for both TV and speaker system that can help you play videos that teach you and educate you about various exercises and postures. Loud music is also required to keep you focussed on exercise. It keeps your mind fresh and energetic, especially in the early morning. Try going for not so loudspeakers like in a home theatre. Place them all around the room for a uniform sound. You can make your favourite playlist and then run, dance or do aerobics on those songs.
The most essential part of the gym is the training equipment. Now the choice and selection of equipment are purely your choice. It depends on the need and the usage. Like if you just want to be in proper shape and want to do cardio, then a treadmill and cross-trainer are enough for your exercise. However, if you want to tone a particular part of your body like thighs, arms and biceps, then you should go for some weights and dumbbells. Try having only the required gym equipment. Do not try to clutter the place with unwanted stuff. Also, always leave some empty space to perform aerobics, sun salutation or maybe just for a little stretching. It is anyways advisable to give the gym a spacious and warm feeling that does not look too overwhelming to the eyes. Designed by Samarina projects, interior architects from Russia, the design above is just a perfect example of such a setup where the gym equipment has been chosen keeping in mind the basic requirements.