10 great ideas for a simple and handy kitchen

The kitchen is more than just the area where you cook. It is often also where you and a loved one huddle and chat over a cup of tea or coffee and the place where everyone gathers to talk and enjoy each other’s company. Everyone wants a kitchen that is stylish, practical and neat. The good news is that there are many kitchen designs that can help you achieve this. With these simple yet elegant styles, you can have a kitchen that is both handy and extremely stylish.
A white wooden bench combined with modern kitchen cabinets and drawers can give your kitchen a contemporary look while still retaining a warm and friendly atmosphere.
A simple, well-thought out design is what you need to have a kitchen that is both functional and visually pleasing. It will give you the perfect place to have friendly chats as well as a fantastic place to dine.
A simple kitchen design does not mean that there has to be a lot of white used for surfaces. You can use vivid colours and still have the simple kitchen that you want for your home.
You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.
In recent years, a popular trend in kitchen designs is to use different colours for the upper and lower cabinets. This is especially ideal for smaller kitchens as it makes the space appear larger than it actually is.
Allow lots of natural light to come into your kitchen during the day. This will make the space look fresh and also large. You should also install spot lighting in cooking surfaces and sinks and under-counter lighting to make sure that you have enough light in your cooking area.
Every kitchen needs a lot of storage space. You should prevent any dead space from forming in this part of your home. You can make use of even small spaces to keep things that you need.
Instead of the usual white, why not go for stunning black for your kitchen? Matte-polished cabinets and under-counter tops with a gloss lacquer finish look stunning and elegant yet simple. If you want striking and simple at the same time, this is a fabulous style to opt for.
Everyone dreams of a large kitchen but sadly, we cannot all have one. But you can make your small kitchen appear larger by installing upper cabinets covered in glass. The result is a functional yet simple and elegant cabinet to store whatever you need.
A kitchen island is practical and can make your kitchen look great. A two-tier kitchen island is even better – you get a bar where you can serve drinks and snacks and a lower surface where you can prep your food. Simple yet handy – a unique idea that suits any kitchen.
No matter what design style or colour you pick for your kitchen, if it is cluttered, it will not look good or feel good to work in. the secret is to have plenty of cabinets and shelves to keep utensils, cutlery, condiments, etc. away so that you have a beat, clutter-free kitchen that always looks immaculate.
No matter what size your kitchen is, with the right design, you can make sure that is simple, functional and visually striking at the same time. With these great designs for a simple and handy kitchen, you can get inspired to create the kitchen you have always wanted for your home.