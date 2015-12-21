​6 brilliant ideas for a stunning wine cellar

A modern design or layout has absolutely no boundaries and no fixed pattern to follow. A modern wine cellar will use minimum space, but will be so intricately designed that it can store all of your collection. A modern wine cellar will also be fitted with effective lighting that is achieved through LED lamps and crazy placement. Also, in a modern wine cellar, you will find high quality and classy bar stools or seating arrangement that will help you enjoy a quick drink with your family and friends in your private space. Another form of a modern wine cellar is the walk in cellar just like a walk in closet. This design presents to you a classy display of bottles, which are arranged as per the colour, type, and even the age of the wine.

