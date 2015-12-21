​6 brilliant ideas for a stunning wine cellar

The wine cellar design is usually overlooked by most of the people. For that matter, for many people wine cellar itself is a brand new concept. This is basically a western concept that has now spread its roots in Indian subcontinent as well. This style treats the wine collection as one of your esteemed assets and helps you store it properly and neatly in the underground space of your house. It can easily be a basement, cellar or even an attic. The modern designs do not keep the liquor or wine collection concealed. Instead, there have been some new and contemporary patterns that make use of modern sensibilities to create such a luxurious part of the home. So to help you design a wine cellar in your home as well, we bring to you few ideas and inspirations that will educate you an motivate you to design yourself a cool and trendy wine cellar. Let’s get started.
A space saving wine cellar uses the unused area of your house. If your house is a small city apartment that lacks the space of a proper wine cellar, try going for a space saver cellar. This can be achieved by incorporating a few unconventional ideas. First, you can use the space under your stairs and convert it into a wine storage space. Secondly, you can even use the space under your kitchen island to create a wine storage area that is easily accessible and right in front of your eyes. So basically any space that does not cost you any extra construction or layout cost can be used as a wine cellar space. Even if not the above options, you can even go for hanging wine cellars that do not use any space at all. Instead utilises the ceiling to employ hanging wine bottles just like suspended statement lamps.
A luxurious wine cellar is another way to add luxury and class in your home décor. Designed by Jecasar, this style particularly embellishes the traditional design with lavish patterns and add-ons. It makes use of trendy and cool designs and makes your place look like a real treasure land. Like in the picture, the wine cellar is built in a symmetrical oval format that is highly functional and glamorous at the same time. You can further accentuate these places with trendy lighting, classy furnishings and lavish sofa sets and armchairs. Use of rich and luxurious glassware and chinaware is another cool way to make the place look royal and elegant. Try not to over do or over clutter any part of this area as it already has a dark theme and might result in unseen accidents. A luxurious wine cellar can also be enhanced using royal seat ups, chaise lounge chairs and divan like baithaks.
In the kitchen, cellar is usually helpful for those who cannot afford a traditional cellar. Also, for people who do not have such a huge collection to display, kitchen cellars are a motivating way to start. These cellars do not take up any extra space and can be fitted in any corner of your kitchen. They look absolutely beautiful with the existing kitchen décor and will match any style of home décor. In kitchen cellars can be portable or fixed depending on the space available. They can either be small or big based on your collection. You can as well go with a portable wine cellar on wheels that can be easily carried from one place to another. This can be a crazy party accessory that can be your best friend during friendly parties and family get together.
A basement wine cellar is the most traditional form of creating a wine cellar. A cellar directly has a sneak way from the kitchen and leads you to your esteemed collection. In traditional and classic houses, the basement was the only place to store such a huge collection. Also, it was the place to keep the collection unreachable, as it was nothing less than an asset. Since then basement cellars have never changed positions and still continues to be holding the same place. Basement cellars are now available in a variety of shapes and patterns. They come in modern and sleek designs that do not spoil the beauty of your house still look beautiful in the overall layout. You can further accentuate your basement cellar by incorporating trendy lights and spiral stair patterns for adding a ‘wow’ element.
A country style wine cellar is the most vintage and most lovable kind of wine cellar design. A country style is basically the origin of wine cellars. This organic and earthy design makes use of wooden patterns just like any other country style design and creates a perfectly homely and warm feel. It involves a range of classic and traditional designs and patterns that take you back in those country style Texan Roadhouse that is loaded with wooden barrels and not-so-fancy glasses. This design also makes use of wooden tables, stools and wooden wine cellar. Vintage metallic chairs or vintage leather furniture can sometimes replace the wooden details. This décor paired with dim and mellow lights make the perfect drinking ambience where you can showcase and submerge in the beauty and effect of your wines all at the same time.
A modern design or layout has absolutely no boundaries and no fixed pattern to follow. A modern wine cellar will use minimum space, but will be so intricately designed that it can store all of your collection. A modern wine cellar will also be fitted with effective lighting that is achieved through LED lamps and crazy placement. Also, in a modern wine cellar, you will find high quality and classy bar stools or seating arrangement that will help you enjoy a quick drink with your family and friends in your private space. Another form of a modern wine cellar is the walk in cellar just like a walk in closet. This design presents to you a classy display of bottles, which are arranged as per the colour, type, and even the age of the wine.
