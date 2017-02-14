Your browser is out-of-date.

11 best and worst investments for your living room

The Writers Hive
Projeto Casa de Sítio
It is always pretty challenging to decorate your living room to perfection. You need to have a cohesive aesthetic sense to transform the space into a sophisticated area without being intrusive and colourful without going overboard. The living room is generally where you welcome guests or relax, but it needs to complement the decorative theme of the rest of your home. Additionally, the furniture should be comfortable and suit your personality.

However, there are so many different ideas and options in interior design that you can make a mistake and have a cluttered, unsightly living room instead of the result you want. So let Homify give you some helpful tips on what is worth investing on for your home’s living area.

1. Good Investment

You should buy a large, soft sofa for your living room if you have the space for it. It will provide a comfortable seating area for guests and a plush place for your leisure time as well.

2. Good Investment

An exposed brick or stone wall can give your living room a unique touch with a fabulous mix of modern and rustic. The result will be sophistication and elegance without error.

3. Good Investment

 Investing in a beautiful, good quality carpet is a great idea. It will add warmth as well as elegance to your living room.

4. Good Investment

 Another fantastic idea is to invest in classic yet contemporary furniture pieces and decorative accessories that will never go out of style. You will have a stylish living room no matter how many years pass.

5. Bad Investment

You should tread cautiously when buying a sofa for your living room. Always think comfort before beauty. Uncomfortable furniture can add beauty to this environment, but no one will feel good sitting on it.

6. Good Investment

Choose good furniture that can provide storage space. This will help ensure that you do not have things lying around and still have beautiful furniture that you and your guests can comfortably sit on and relax.


7. Bad Investment

What is wrong and right when it comes to lighting for your living room? Well, it is fairly relative. If you want this area of your home to be welcoming and warm and make it a place for relaxing, you should opt for soft lighting.

8. Bad Investment

One of the worst investments you could make for your living room is furniture that cannot be moved. You will have loads of problems if you decide to redecorate the area in the future.

You can hire a designer to attain the look you desire.

9. Good Investment

Give your living room plenty of natural light. Glass doors and large windows are a great idea if you have the budget.

Checkout 15 ideas for your main door here.

10. Good Investment

Another great investment is indoor plants for your living room. It will give the space life and a natural feel.

11. Bad Investment

There is nothing worse than buying furniture that you do not have space for in your living room. The best thing to do is picture your living room before making a purchase so you avoid any problems when you bring the furniture home.

 Your living room is an important part of your home so you should take great care before investing in any furniture or decorative pieces. The best way to avoid a cluttered look and ensure that you have a beautiful, elegant living room is to invest in the right pieces based on the décor in the rest of your house.

We hope you liked the ideas for your living room. Try them and share your comments.


