10 stylish ideas for the windows of your living room

All of us have many questions regarding the décor in our room, especially the curtains. There are many types of rooms and decorating them is something we all can’t avoid and in fact should be enjoyed. Here are multiple ideas to inspire you for the curtains in your room.
In fact, this is what we are focusing on today – curtains. Ever since curtains were made, there has always been doubt – will this be the best colour for my room, is the length of this perfect, what fabric should I get and the list of questions is never ending.
That said, let us start our tour through multiple rooms and see what magic each curtain has to add.
Windows are placed inside rooms for ventilation, they allow in light and fresh air. But, light should not come at the cost of privacy. Which is why, windows installed in the view of your neighbours, need curtains. But opaque curtains block light, and transparent ones make no sense. Get translucent curtains that hit a balance.
Georgette fabrics are perfect for this as it doesn’t hinder light and only allows a clouded view of your room interiors.
Curtains with pleats go wonderfully well in the windows of rooms and are more traditional and subtle in their appearance. They are authentic and not too flashy while subtly outlining the room.
You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.
For rooms that have windows overlooking your garden, or has a view, it is best to use curtains that allow the view. Use semi-transparent fabrics like chiffon, silk gauze. These add to the beauty of the room and fill the hollow of an empty room.
Multiple instalments in a room’s window are not bad as long as they are also functional. For instance, blinds along with curtains can also look great. The blinds give you privacy and curtains add to the beauty of the room.
When you want to cover only certain parts of the windows, focus only those spaces with curtains. Every other space can be left open. Get heavy curtains that don’t flutter on all sides.
Curtains made of thick fabrics are good when you want absolute privacy. No light, aromas or wind can intrude into your personal space. Choose looms of dark colours, this navy blue for instance is a great looking curtain.
Get fabrics like Damascus and Angora Goat for your thick curtains.
Two curtains can be too much for a room, unless they serve a different function each. Sometimes a subtle and delicate barrier is best, especially during the day. But you might want a think one for the evenings.
Checkout 11 curtain ideas for your home here.
If you want total privacy for your room, that does not allow light or curious glances from neighbours, then go for a curtain that has a heavy fall. This way, your curtain remains undisturbed by wind. If the curtain has a striking colour, your windows will be the centre piece of your room.
For rooms that have unique designs, their curtains should be equally chic. Classic designs like pleats, curves, are ideal. Choose heavy fabrics for such curtains so they stay in their shape always.