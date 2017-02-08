Your browser is out-of-date.

10 stylish ideas for the windows of your living room

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
Residencia Vertientes, Iluminarq
All of us have many questions regarding the décor in our room, especially the curtains. There are many types of rooms and decorating them is something we all can’t avoid and in fact should be enjoyed. Here are multiple ideas to inspire you for the curtains in your room.

In fact, this is what we are focusing on today – curtains. Ever since curtains were made, there has always been doubt – will this be the best colour for my room, is the length of this perfect, what fabric should I get and the list of questions is never ending.

That said, let us start our tour through multiple rooms and see what magic each curtain has to add.

1. Light and privacy!

Casa Cuernavaca, kababie arquitectos
Windows are placed inside rooms for ventilation, they allow in light and fresh air. But, light should not come at the cost of privacy. Which is why, windows installed in the view of your neighbours, need curtains. But opaque curtains block light, and transparent ones make no sense. Get translucent curtains that hit a balance.

Georgette fabrics are perfect for this as it doesn’t hinder light and only allows a clouded view of your room interiors.

2. Pleated curtains for a more chic design

Proyecto "Quinta Hunucmá", PORTO Arquitectura + Diseño de Interiores
Curtains with pleats go wonderfully well in the windows of rooms and are more traditional and subtle in their appearance. They are authentic and not too flashy while subtly outlining the room.

You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.

3. Stay connected to the outside

Casa de la Luz , C Cúbica Arquitectos
For rooms that have windows overlooking your garden, or has a view, it is best to use curtains that allow the view. Use semi-transparent fabrics like chiffon, silk gauze. These add to the beauty of the room and fill the hollow of an empty room.

4. Beautiful curtains that also function as blinds

Casa Tecamachalco, Concepto Taller de Arquitectura
Multiple instalments in a room’s window are not bad as long as they are also functional. For instance, blinds along with curtains can also look great. The blinds give you privacy and curtains add to the beauty of the room.

5. Smaller curtains that partially cover

loft H-11, NonWarp
When you want to cover only certain parts of the windows, focus only those spaces with curtains. Every other space can be left open. Get heavy curtains that don’t flutter on all sides.

6. Thick fabrics

Alto Polanco , Estudio Negro
Curtains made of thick fabrics are good when you want absolute privacy. No light, aromas or wind can intrude into your personal space. Choose looms of dark colours, this navy blue for instance is a great looking curtain.

Get fabrics like Damascus and Angora Goat for your thick curtains.


7. Two distinct curtains

residencia Alondra, Excelencia en Diseño
Two curtains can be too much for a room, unless they serve a different function each. Sometimes a subtle and delicate barrier is best, especially during the day. But you might want a think one for the evenings.

Checkout 11 curtain ideas for your home here.

8. Heavy curtains for absolute privacy

Residencia Guadalajara, Olivia Aldrete Haas
If you want total privacy for your room, that does not allow light or curious glances from neighbours, then go for a curtain that has a heavy fall. This way, your curtain remains undisturbed by wind. If the curtain has a striking colour, your windows will be the centre piece of your room.

9. Unique rooms, unique curtains

Clásica y actual, Mikkael Kreis Architects
For rooms that have unique designs, their curtains should be equally chic. Classic designs like pleats, curves, are ideal. Choose heavy fabrics for such curtains so they stay in their shape always.

10. Do not shy away from dark colours

Residencia Vertientes, Iluminarq
No more fear of dark colours because even dark ones have an impressive variety in terms of transparency and even translucence.

10 Stylish ideas for your living room windows. Try them and share your comments.


