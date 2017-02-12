7 safety door options for your home

For all home owners, keeping their house safe is a priority. Whether it’s for protecting against intruders or pests, having an added layer at the main door is vital for keeping the home secure. From a grill or netted door to keep out pests and insects to a metal grill door that allows the residents to view callers from behind a barrier, it’s worth the expense to build an additional feature to keep the family safe.

Today, we present 7 safety door designs that can be adapted to fit any house or apartment to keep it safe.