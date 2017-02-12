Your browser is out-of-date.

7 safety door options for your home

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
Historical Addition & Renovation - Darien, CT, John Toates Architecture and Design John Toates Architecture and Design Classic style windows & doors Red
For all home owners, keeping their house safe is a priority. Whether it’s for protecting against intruders or pests, having an added layer at the main door is vital for keeping the home secure. From a grill or netted door to keep out pests and insects to a metal grill door that allows the residents to view callers from behind a barrier, it’s worth the expense to build an additional feature to keep the family safe.

Today, we present 7 safety door designs that can be adapted to fit any house or apartment to keep it safe.

1. Triple protection

For large bungalows that need additional protection, it pays to have more than one layer of protection, like in this home, which has folding glass doors inside that are protected by a first layer of sliding grills and finally, wooden shutters on the outer layer that provide privacy in addition to protection.

For sliding door designs for modern homes, view this ideabook.

2. Grill and glass with protective mesh

For an apartment with an open terrace or the rear entrance, which opens into the backyard of a house, this type of metal grill and glass combination in a wooden frame provides security against intruders, while the added layer of mesh keeps out insects.

3. Glass door with a rolling shutter

For those who love natural light coming into their home, a glass door is the best option, but it’s not the safest alternative for a main door. Adding a protective layer in the form of a rolling shutter introduces a safety feature. When the shutters come with adjustable slats, like in this design, they act as a curtain for filtering light in addition to presenting partial views of the scenery outside.

4. Folding glass doors with wooden reinforcement

In an apartment with 24-hour security, where the primary concern is preventing young children from accidentally opening the main door and walking out, reinforcing the wooden entrance door with folding glass doors on the outside is a suitable alternative.

5. Wood and grill

Another secure design for a standalone house or bungalow is the double protection offered by a solid wood door with a second layer provided by a metal grill door. The latter can be combined with mesh to act as an insect screen in addition to protecting the home from intruders.

6. Half doors

Half doors, which allows the top and bottom sections to open separately, are another great option for homes. In India, this style of wooden door can be found in many of the older traditional homes. However, a modern option such as the one in this image, which has glass on the top half, is a better option as one can see who is outside without opening the door.

7. Wood and glass

This classic design works well for standalone houses, but is also suitable for villas in gated communities. Having wooden doors on the inside allows the homeowner to view their visitors from behind the protection of the exterior glass door. Additionally, the wooden doors can be kept open during the day to bring natural light into the home.

Which of these designs is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.


