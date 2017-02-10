10 elements to give a modern touch to your kitchen

An ambient environment is needed to enjoy the kitchen and work in it without getting flustered with the heat and smell of cooking. A perfect kitchen has unrestricted flow of natural air and light followed by planned storage which makes the person working in the area feel special. It is imperative for this individual to work in close association with kitchen planner to design the region according to his/her choice of décor which could either be warm and cozy country style or minimalist with neutral color palette and glass surfaces to achieve a modern look.

We know our customers aspire for nothing but the best from our kitchen experts so we have collated some of the best designs that have used glass as a prominent material on counter-tops, back-splashes and tables. These kitchens are designed to meet all needs of cooking like frying, boiling baking, roasting and washing with the right kind of kitchen gadgets and also have sufficient work space to carry out other essential activities.