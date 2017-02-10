10 elements to give a modern touch to your kitchen

An ambient environment is needed to enjoy the kitchen and work in it without getting flustered with the heat and smell of cooking. A perfect kitchen has unrestricted flow of natural air and light followed by planned storage which makes the person working in the area feel special. It is imperative for this individual to work in close association with kitchen planner to design the region according to his/her choice of décor which could either be warm and cozy country style or minimalist with neutral color palette and glass surfaces to achieve a modern look.
We know our customers aspire for nothing but the best from our kitchen experts so we have collated some of the best designs that have used glass as a prominent material on counter-tops, back-splashes and tables. These kitchens are designed to meet all needs of cooking like frying, boiling baking, roasting and washing with the right kind of kitchen gadgets and also have sufficient work space to carry out other essential activities.
When the kitchen is simple and small and there is little room for massive renovation then it is best to use ingenuity and creativity to make changes that will make the region look charming and create the right atmosphere for work. This simple kitchen with white and grey neutral tones would have looked plain and drab but by simply adding sparkling aqua blue glass back-splash the region transforms itself into a modern and classy space.
This design shows how the combination of different qualities of glass can be used to make a modern kitchen impressive. Coated glass that turns glass opaque giving the surface a translucent glow enhance the appearance of the back-splash and breakfast bar. The stylish dining table has been blessed with a transparent white glass topped table set on a steel frame which is supported by cheerful yellow furniture that complement the metallic tones.
Eclectic combination of colors and designs are important when you want an avant-garde design that is hard to copy. Glass takes on several roles here to make the entire environment stylish and elegant like the frosted glass table top, colorful wine goblets, door on far right connecting kitchen to other areas of the house and the colorful glass tiles on the wall. The colorful latticed orange chairs bring vivid color into this room which is largely dominated by neutral tones.
The black table and kitchen cabinets make a neat combination in this small kitchen while wooden chairs and red granite topped counters that add their own bit to the elegant region. Glass topping on the table makes a style statement in a simple kitchen which would otherwise have looked claustrophobic with closely wrapped counters and cabinets against the wall.
This kitchen again showcases how glass can be used to enhance the gloss and attractiveness of a kitchen’s modern appliances and its finish. Here the tempered glass attached to the counter top reflects the beauty of colorful glass tiles on the wall above the counter. The deliberate attempt to keep the colors limited to black, blue and white is to have a symmetrical rhythm with black cabinets and drawers in the kitchen.
The rustic warmth of wood is so timeless that even in this modern era where there are a wide variety of materials to choose from, people love to have some it around them. Here wooden cabinets and colorful tiles may give the air of a rustic kitchen but glass tops on the cooktop and on the oven door add a touch of modern design to the region. Glass is an ideal material for small spaces as its shiny surfaces reflect the light creating amplitude effects.
Here is another example of wood’s partnership with steel to create an eclectic kitchen that is a fine example of understated elegance. Black accents play a prominent role here from the black glass topped breakfast bar to fabric chairs and the black granite counter that makes up the rest of the kitchen. In all here is a kitchen that stops short of being called monochromatic if not for the wooden floor and island.
The combination of glass and concrete is used in several architectural projects both indoors and outdoors in which the purpose of actual use is taken into account before selecting the thickness of glass. Here we present before you a wide rectangular hall that houses the kitchen, dining area and living room in the same open space with glass walls separating the exteriors from interiors. The thick grey glass on the kitchen counter that also has a cook-top on it above an all-white cupboard adds to the grace of polished concrete floor.
While combining diverse materials in a small region like this kitchen one needs to choose carefully to ensure that all fuse fluidly to make the desired statement of the kitchen manufacturers. Here sandstone counter below granite coating forms a formidable partnership with chrome on the cabinets for a stylish kitchen.
The examples shown above showcase the versatility of glass in its many applications in a kitchen. Here too glass has been used on the kitchen -island and counter for a classy appeal that can be achieved only with acrylic materials.
