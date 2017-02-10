6 steps to make your home a better and happier place

With modern urban lifestyles, simplification is a concept that most of us need. Since the 1990s, being busy has become a trend. It’s seen as a way of moving up or gaining popularity in social circles, but often, it comes at the cost of our personal lives, which become more complicated in the process.
One way of making things less complicated is to simplify the environment inside the home to make it functional and free from gimmickry, but without losing the style factor. The easiest way to achieve this is by getting rid of stuff that we don’t use. The first step to simplification is to throw out unused items, irrespective of their condition. Let’s take you through 6 simple steps that you can take to make your home a more enjoyable place.
Another habit many of us have is to cram our homes with too many things. A better alternative is to opt for large windows and glass doors, which bring plenty of natural light into the area, and to build high ceilings that enhance the sense of spaciousness.
Walls tend to shrink spaces and can result in tiny rooms that are stifling. Most urban homes are small, and building walls to partition areas only further reduces the size of the rooms. Open-plan living spaces that combine the living room, dining area and kitchen simplify the layout and make the home seem more spacious.
For areas that are small or narrow, designing storage or multi-functional furniture is a good idea. Building storage that matches the wall or furniture colour makes the room look well-coordinated. Using kitchen cabinet-style pull-out drawers is a simple solution for efficient storage in any area.
A messy kitchen is an absolute no-no, if social status is a priority. If your countertop is always full of things, your kitchen can never look sophisticated. Plan the kitchen so that it has sufficient space earmarked for storage and workspace. Since this is the area where meals are cooked, it should be more functional than any other room in the home. While designing the space, make sure that it not only looks aesthetically appealing, but also provides a comfortable environment for cooking.
A piece that you fell in love with in the furniture store may look too large in your room. When you buy furniture, make sure that the size is appropriate for the area where it will be placed in your home, after considering the existing pieces. This way, you won’t accumulate unnecessary things, and your home will be understated and elegant. It’s pointless to get a large sofa in anticipation of infrequent guests. A better option is to get a few stacking or folding chairs that can be pulled out for guests. The rest of the time, you can enjoy a more spacious room.
A floor that is bare and not too crammed brings a simpler and more spacious feel to a room. If you must have a bookshelf in a room, you don’t have to get a conventional floor-standing piece. Wall-mounted shelves are a great substitute that helps to keep the floor easier to clean, besides making the room look airier.
