9 pictures of multifunctional sofa beds for your home

Asha Bogenfuerst Asha Bogenfuerst
Residential - Juhu, Nitido Interior design Nitido Interior design Rustic style living room Solid Wood Wood effect
Loading admin actions …

Making space at home can be challenging especially if you have a small house. However, thanks to multifunctional furniture such as sofa beds, space can be optimised. Sofa beds are one of the most practical pieces of furniture you will probably ever invest in. Sofa beds allow you the flexibility to have multifunctional rooms. For example, if you use a sofa bed instead of a regular bed in a room, you can turn it into an office or living room in the day time and a bedroom at night. Sofa beds are also a great idea for people who like to have guests sleeping over. 

Today, we've handpicked some of our favourite sofa beds to show you. We hope you enjoy browsing through these pictures…  

1. Indian style sofa bed

Lonavla Bungalow, JAYESH SHAH ARCHITECTS JAYESH SHAH ARCHITECTS Asian style living room Property,Couch,Plant,Houseplant,Interior design,Lighting,Architecture,studio couch,Hall,Decoration
Lonavla Bungalow

Modern sofa beds have a lot to offer, but if you're looking for a more traditional type of sofa bed for your home, we suggest you check out some of the diwans here on homify. These Indian style sofa beds can be placed anywhere, including the veranda or even a corridor. 

2. Triple seater sofa bed

RSCB-01 Wood Age BedroomSofas & chaise longue Wood Beige
RSCB-01

The triple seater sofa bed pictured here is a great idea for those who can afford a little more space. It's ideal for a living room as well as a bedroom, depending on your needs. The easy pull-out style makes it easy to manage and put away. 

3. Armchair cum bed

RSCB- JK035 Wood Age BedroomSofas & chaise longue Iron/Steel Turquoise
RSCB- JK035

If you're really short of space, we suggest getting an armchair cum bed like the one pictured here. It doesn't take up much space and stretches out easily into a comfy single bed. 

4. Classy sofa bed

RSCB-ECSB-78 Wood Age BedroomSofas & chaise longue Wood Red
RSCB-ECSB-78

This classy sofa bed in striking red is nicely cushioned as well as sleek and sexy. You can stretch it out, lean it against a wall and place some cushions against the wall for a sofa bed that you don't really have to convert. This one works well for the lazy cats! 

5. Rustic sofa bed

Residential - Juhu, Nitido Interior design Nitido Interior design Rustic style living room Solid Wood Wood effect
Residential—Juhu

Pictured here we see a rustic sofa bed in dark wood with a comfy futon on it. This is a nice change from the usual modern sofa beds that are normally available. You can also place futons on the floor and make it into floor sofas during the day and a mattress during the night.     

6. Sofa bed for the children's room

NG Apartment , Atelier Design N Domain Atelier Design N Domain Modern nursery/kids room
NG Apartment

Sofa beds are an excellent idea for children's rooms as they take up less space, leaving more space for playing and running around in the daytime. Children's rooms can get cluttered with toys quite easily so investing in a sofa bed is definitely a good idea. If you can find one with storage, even better! 


7. Childproof sofa bed

Gllamor Fabric sofa Gllamor Living roomSofas & armchairs
Gllamor Fabric sofa

Rounded sofa beds are great if you're looking to childproof your house. Sharp edges can be dangerous for toddlers and small children. Rounded sofa beds are also great if you're looking to create a more organic or natural type of setting. 

8. Extra comfy sofa bed

Sofa modulable modelo "Craft" - Girona , LOOK & CUSHION LOOK & CUSHION Living roomSofas & armchairs
Aesthetics are important, but comfort is even more important especially when it comes to beds. So make sure you don't only fall for the looks when choosing a sofa bed. Remember to imagine what it might feel like, and if the shape and size suits you. 

9. DIY sofa bed

homify Living roomSide tables & trays
If you're really on a tight budget, you could even try and make your own sofa bed arrangement with pallets as pictured here. Pallets are quite light and can be moved around easily and stacked on top of one another. The best thing about this idea is that you can create any shape or size you like. 

We hope you've found some suitable ideas for your home through this guide. For more inspiration on furnishing your home, have a look at 10 retro furniture ideas for the terrace.

12 interesting changes to make in your house in 2017
Which sofa bed do you like best? Please share with us in the comments section below. 


