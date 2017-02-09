9 pictures of multifunctional sofa beds for your home

Making space at home can be challenging especially if you have a small house. However, thanks to multifunctional furniture such as sofa beds, space can be optimised. Sofa beds are one of the most practical pieces of furniture you will probably ever invest in. Sofa beds allow you the flexibility to have multifunctional rooms. For example, if you use a sofa bed instead of a regular bed in a room, you can turn it into an office or living room in the day time and a bedroom at night. Sofa beds are also a great idea for people who like to have guests sleeping over.

Today, we've handpicked some of our favourite sofa beds to show you. We hope you enjoy browsing through these pictures…