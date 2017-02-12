7 pictures of living rooms with TV

Living room is the most special space of any home. Every owner wants it to look the best. There are a number of criteria you need to consider when decorating a room. With living room, we are extra cautious. We all want our living room to be comfortable, spacious, organized and tidy. But above it, we all want it to look modern and stylish. This can only be achieved by integrating the details of the room. The furniture, accessories, color balance… everything together combines to make a room look great. But what if the architectural features of your living room is not suitable for every decoration? What course would you follow?

In this idea-book, we have brought 8 inspiring ideas from Turkey to decorate the small halls. You will love these ideas of well-planned living rooms. Maybe it can also be an inspiration for your living room.