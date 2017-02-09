15 Vastu tips for success in business

Vastu Shastra, the ancient Hindu system of architecture, has been used in India for centuries. It prescribes guidelines for design, layout, ground preparation and other aspects that go into creating a harmonious dwelling. While the system doesn’t have rigid rules for construction or design, it outlines the best possible layouts and solutions for bringing maximum success and prosperity to the owner of the building.
Today, we present 15 tips recommended by Vastu professionals for success in business.
In an office building, the business owner’s room should be in the southwest direction, and his desk should be placed so that he sits facing the north. There should be a solid wall behind the desk, not a window or a glass structure. Similarly, the ideal location for a home office is in the southwest part of the home.
Generally, the north, northeast and north west directions are believed to bring positive energy. Therefore, it’s recommended to have the main entrance to the office in any of these directions. Nothing should obstruct the flow of energy through the door. Ensure that the main entrance door doesn’t open into an interior wall that blocks the flow of energy.
The reception is the place where visitors are greeted. This should be a positive and relaxing space that puts them at ease. Ideally, the reception area should be in the east or northeast direction and should have comfortable seating.
The central part of the building should be left open for maximising prosperity. An indoor garden or lounge in this area not only enhances profitability, but also provides an area for employees to recharge.
The desks or workstations of employees should be designed so that they face either the north or the east to increase productivity.
The staff who handle the money and finances of the office should be placed in the southeast, and they should sit facing the north or east.
The northwest is the direction that influences financial strength and prosperity of the business. This is the best area to place the marketing team as they are the ones responsible for bringing in more business to increase revenue. This area should be free of any negative elements. For example, the toilets shouldn’t be built in this part of the office.
The northwest direction is the best for gatherings. The conference room of the office can be planned in this area to facilitate fruitful meetings and discussions.
A business prospers when risks are minimized, whether it’s reducing delays in payments or receipt of new orders. The north direction should be free of any elements of fire. Avoid painting this area red, and don’t locate the kitchen or pantry in this section of the layout.
Placing an aquarium in the northeast part of the office brings the maximum success and prosperity for the business. As per Vastu guidelines, the aquarium should have nine gold fish and one black one.
Vastu also prescribes the use of square or rectangular desks or workstations. Avoid irregular shaped desks or even L-shaped furniture to maximize the positive energy in the area.
If the office has a safe or locker where money is stored, the best location for it is in the southwest. Ensure that the locker door opens towards the north.
If the office has a Pooja space, the ideal place for it is in the northeast direction.
All offices are highly reliant on electrical equipment. The best direction to place heavy electrical equipment to minimize breakdowns and repairs is in the southeast part of the building.
Toilets and wash rooms are associated with bad energy, but an office can't do without them. The northeast and southwest are the preferred directions where they can be planned.
