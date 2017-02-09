Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 Vastu tips for success in business

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
homify Modern study/office Plywood Grey
Loading admin actions …

Vastu Shastra, the ancient Hindu system of architecture, has been used in India for centuries. It prescribes guidelines for design, layout, ground preparation and other aspects that go into creating a harmonious dwelling. While the system doesn’t have rigid rules for construction or design, it outlines the best possible layouts and solutions for bringing maximum success and prosperity to the owner of the building.

Today, we present 15 tips recommended by Vastu professionals for success in business.

1. Southwest is best

homify Modern study/office
homify

homify
homify
homify

In an office building, the business owner’s room should be in the southwest direction, and his desk should be placed so that he sits facing the north. There should be a solid wall behind the desk, not a window or a glass structure. Similarly, the ideal location for a home office is in the southwest part of the home.

2. The entrance

kakimoto arms AOYAMA Office, WORKTECHT CORPORATION WORKTECHT CORPORATION Commercial spaces Offices & stores
WORKTECHT CORPORATION

WORKTECHT CORPORATION
WORKTECHT CORPORATION
WORKTECHT CORPORATION

Generally, the north, northeast and north west directions are believed to bring positive energy. Therefore, it’s recommended to have the main entrance to the office in any of these directions. Nothing should obstruct the flow of energy through the door. Ensure that the main entrance door doesn’t open into an interior wall that blocks the flow of energy.

3. The reception area

Hotel Tivoli Avenida da Liberdade, MARIA ILHARCO DE MOURA ARQUITETURA DE INTERIORES E DECORAÇÃO MARIA ILHARCO DE MOURA ARQUITETURA DE INTERIORES E DECORAÇÃO Modern study/office
MARIA ILHARCO DE MOURA ARQUITETURA DE INTERIORES E DECORAÇÃO

MARIA ILHARCO DE MOURA ARQUITETURA DE INTERIORES E DECORAÇÃO
MARIA ILHARCO DE MOURA ARQUITETURA DE INTERIORES E DECORAÇÃO
MARIA ILHARCO DE MOURA ARQUITETURA DE INTERIORES E DECORAÇÃO

The reception is the place where visitors are greeted. This should be a positive and relaxing space that puts them at ease. Ideally, the reception area should be in the east or northeast direction and should have comfortable seating.

4. Open centre

Residential - Juhu 2, Nitido Interior design Nitido Interior design Modern study/office Solid Wood Brown
Nitido Interior design

Residential—Juhu 2

Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design
Nitido Interior design

The central part of the building should be left open for maximising prosperity. An indoor garden or lounge in this area not only enhances profitability, but also provides an area for employees to recharge.

5. Staff seating

homify Modern study/office Plywood Green
homify

homify
homify
homify

The desks or workstations of employees should be designed so that they face either the north or the east to increase productivity.

6. Accounting section

homify Modern study/office Plywood Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

The staff who handle the money and finances of the office should be placed in the southeast, and they should sit facing the north or east.


7. Increase revenue

Escritório de Arquitetura Passo3, Passo3 Arquitetura Passo3 Arquitetura Industrial style study/office
Passo3 Arquitetura

Passo3 Arquitetura
Passo3 Arquitetura
Passo3 Arquitetura

The northwest is the direction that influences financial strength and prosperity of the business. This is the best area to place the marketing team as they are the ones responsible for bringing in more business to increase revenue. This area should be free of any negative elements. For example, the toilets shouldn’t be built in this part of the office.

8. Smooth meetings

homify Modern study/office Plywood Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

The northwest direction is the best for gatherings. The conference room of the office can be planned in this area to facilitate fruitful meetings and discussions.

9. Reduce risk and conflict

homify Modern study/office
homify

homify
homify
homify

A business prospers when risks are minimized, whether it’s reducing delays in payments or receipt of new orders. The north direction should be free of any elements of fire. Avoid painting this area red, and don’t locate the kitchen or pantry in this section of the layout.

10. Prosperity from the northeast

Hertfordshire designer aquarium Aquarium Services Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Aquarium Services

Hertfordshire designer aquarium

Aquarium Services
Aquarium Services
Aquarium Services

Placing an aquarium in the northeast part of the office brings the maximum success and prosperity for the business. As per Vastu guidelines, the aquarium should have nine gold fish and one black one.

11. Regular shaped furniture

office interior, KARU AN ARTIST KARU AN ARTIST Modern study/office Furniture,Building,Plant,Table,Comfort,Wood,Houseplant,Interior design,Living room,Floor
KARU AN ARTIST

office interior

KARU AN ARTIST
KARU AN ARTIST
KARU AN ARTIST

Vastu also prescribes the use of square or rectangular desks or workstations. Avoid irregular shaped desks or even L-shaped furniture to maximize the positive energy in the area.

12. Unhindered cash flow

homify Modern study/office
homify

homify
homify
homify

If the office has a safe or locker where money is stored, the best location for it is in the southwest. Ensure that the locker door opens towards the north.

13. Pooja area

pooja room homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
homify

pooja room

homify
homify
homify

If the office has a Pooja space, the ideal place for it is in the northeast direction.

14. Electrical equipment

Standard Boiler Installation, SGS Heating & Electrical Ltd SGS Heating & Electrical Ltd
SGS Heating &amp; Electrical Ltd

Standard Boiler Installation

SGS Heating & Electrical Ltd
SGS Heating &amp; Electrical Ltd
SGS Heating & Electrical Ltd

All offices are highly reliant on electrical equipment. The best direction to place heavy electrical equipment to minimize breakdowns and repairs is in the southeast part of the building.

15. Wash rooms

Homes, Rakeshh Jeswaani Interior Architects Rakeshh Jeswaani Interior Architects Eclectic style bathroom
Rakeshh Jeswaani Interior Architects

Homes

Rakeshh Jeswaani Interior Architects
Rakeshh Jeswaani Interior Architects
Rakeshh Jeswaani Interior Architects

Toilets and wash rooms are associated with bad energy, but an office can't do without them. The northeast and southwest are the preferred directions where they can be planned.

If you found this article interesting, check out this ideabook about vastu for homes.

A beautiful and furnished home in Pune
Do you have any other vastu tips to share? Let us know in the comments.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks