Which kitchen suits you best?

The triangular design of a kitchen workspace has been the basis for designs for the past century or more. Modern designers have been creating new designs that break these design rules, to create a new type of working area. This new kitchen design is one of these. The popular design triangle has been turned upside down and covered into a 'line'. This design is based on a line between the sink, the stove and the refrigerator. The sink is on the right, the stove is in the island in the middle of the island and the refrigerator is hidden in a cupboard on the left. This creates a completely new and innovative way of viewing a kitchen. Although the triangular designed kitchen is still the dominant design model, don't be afraid to break the mould and create a completely new kitchen.

The kitchen is one of the busiest rooms in a house. It is where everyone in the family congregates at least three times a day, usually more. It is therefore important that is a functional and attractive place to be. The traditional triangular design layout of the kitchen has dominated designs for over a century. It is important that the elements of the triangle; the refrigerator, the stove and the sink are located at a workable distance. Although don't be afraid to be creative with the design.