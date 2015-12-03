Which kitchen suits you best?

The kitchen is one of the busiest rooms in the house. It is where meals are made and enjoyed up to three times a day. Family members are putting newly purchased food away, getting snacks and beverage and occasionally washing hands, often all at once. A well designed kitchen means that everyone is able to do these things at the same time, without the risk of collisions or accidents.Modern kitchens designs are centred around the ‘work triangle’ dictated by the positioning of the fridge, stove and sink. A well designed kitchen will have a healthy distance between these three essential areas. If it is too small, the work area is cramped, if it is too far, time is wasted walking between them. For this reason there have developed three basic layouts for kitchens; u-shaped, I-shaped and galley. Once the best kitchen shape is chosen for a kitchen the real fun of designing can start. Homify has found some fantastic kitchens to inspire any house.
The three most used items in a kitchen are the sink, the stove and the refrigerator. Working in a kitchen often becomes a movement pattern between these three items. In a U-Shaped kitchen there is a triangular path between these items. The placement of these items is one of the most important considerations when designing a kitchen. This stylish, modern kitchen demonstrates this well, with the refrigerator, stove and sink forming a triangle. This will then be the chief working area. For this reason the eating area is located on the other side of the U-shape in order to reduce the possible accidents between the cook and the consumers. When designing a kitchen take into consideration the location of these items for the cook in the house, and how the kitchen will be used by others.
The tradition of designing kitchens based on the triangular work system began in the 19th century. The majority of kitchens are still designed in this way, based on pure functionality. New designers, however, are starting to break these rules and designing kitchens that are stylish and inspiring, whilst still maintaining functionality. This kitchen is one such design. This minimalist kitchen has hidden all the detail from view in order to present the bare minimum. The working layout is a straight line, rather than a triangle. This line leads from the refrigerator, to the stove on the island and through to the sink at the end of the island. The simplicity of this design is further enhanced by the neutral colours. The modern designs amaze the eye, with the central island seeming to float above the tiles. Be creative with kitchen designs. Don’t be afraid to break the rules whilst still maintaining functionality.
A galley kitchen is characterised by the three working elements of the kitchen, the refrigerator, the sink and the stove, being arranged on the same wall. This arrangement is similar to the facilities on a ship, hence the name; galley kitchen. One important consideration to be made regarding a kitchen design is the element of traffic. A kitchen should not be located in an area where people walk through to reach other parts of the house. The traffic entering the kitchen should be for the purpose of the kitchen only. This stunning contemporary galley kitchen illustrates this well. People entering this kitchen are wanting to visit the kitchen only. This amazing contemporary kitchen has been installed in a traditional 19th century house. It is a great example of a modern design, placing all appliances behind doors to maintain the sleek smooth lines of uncluttered surfaces. Don't feel restricted by the style of a house, be creative to create an original design.
Over the past century there has been a move towards open plan living in modern house designs. In more recent times the barriers are once again decending to a point where there are less and less boundaries between living areas in a house. This kitchen illustrates this well. There are no benches or islands separating the kitchen area from the dining area or living space. This amazing modern kitchen is a great example of a modern galley kitchen; all elements are located against a single wall.This kitchen would almost disappear into the design when it is not being used. The modern style is minimalist with a few carefully chosen details; the chandelier and the plant. The black and white colour palate dominates this room. Consider a modern galley in an open plan living space in a small house to make full use of the area.
Country style kitchens are often identified by their large size and plenty of workspaces. They generally have a central island area which further enhances the workspace. This kitchen illustrates this well. The design of this kitchen is traditional, utilising the triangular workspace between the stove, the refrigerator and the sink. One important element to consider when designing a kitchen is the use of spaces by those not cooking. Often people will enter the kitchen looking to use the refrigerator. It is therefore practical to have the refrigerator in a position that will be accessible without disturbing the cook. This is often one of the outer points of the design triangle. This kitchen has the refrigerator on the left, easily accessible to anyone entering through the door on the left. Consider the placement of the refrigerator in a kitchen design to allow for access throughout the day and night.
Industrial designs are often characterised by large spaces with an emphasis on raw, industrial items. This kitchen matches this well. The bare brick walls are visible through the shelves on the wall. The simple, yet stylish table in the middle of the room is raw and uncluttered. The basic design of the kitchen supports the traditional triangular work space. The placement of the refrigerator, stove and sink create an angular triangle working space. The colours of this space are dominated by black, white and the warm timber of the shelves and table. This creates a comfortable yet functional atmosphere common in industrial homes. This kitchen was designed by Bodrum Femas Mobilya in Turkey.
The triangular design of a kitchen workspace has been the basis for designs for the past century or more. Modern designers have been creating new designs that break these design rules, to create a new type of working area. This new kitchen design is one of these. The popular design triangle has been turned upside down and covered into a 'line'. This design is based on a line between the sink, the stove and the refrigerator. The sink is on the right, the stove is in the island in the middle of the island and the refrigerator is hidden in a cupboard on the left. This creates a completely new and innovative way of viewing a kitchen. Although the triangular designed kitchen is still the dominant design model, don't be afraid to break the mould and create a completely new kitchen.
The kitchen is one of the busiest rooms in a house. It is where everyone in the family congregates at least three times a day, usually more. It is therefore important that is a functional and attractive place to be. The traditional triangular design layout of the kitchen has dominated designs for over a century. It is important that the elements of the triangle; the refrigerator, the stove and the sink are located at a workable distance. Although don't be afraid to be creative with the design.