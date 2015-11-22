Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

6 Oriental dining room ideas for your home

Nicole C Nicole C
切り妻屋根の平屋の家, 青木昌則建築研究所 青木昌則建築研究所 Asian style dining room
Loading admin actions …

Asian-style interiors invoke a sense of serenity and tranquillity in any room. With most of us engrossed in a fast-paced life, it helps us when we come back to our peaceful and calm abode. Asian-style interiors usher harmony and balance, making it one of the greatest decor choices. Asian design is a combination of several different styles, mixing minimal with traditional. Asian design also ranges from Japanese, Chinese, to Indian. However, this design is mostly dominated by Oriental styles.

Decorating your dining room with an Oriental style not only gives it a serene look but also helps you enjoy your dinner with your family. Here is how you can incorporate some of these mesmerizing elements to create the perfect dining space in your home. 

Wooden elements

切り妻屋根の平屋の家, 青木昌則建築研究所 青木昌則建築研究所 Asian style dining room
青木昌則建築研究所

青木昌則建築研究所
青木昌則建築研究所
青木昌則建築研究所

Oriental style decors incorporate wooden elements in their design, inspired by nature.  When you're designing the interiors of your dining room, you can add wooden elements like a wooden ceiling or a wooden dining table.

Oriental inspired accents

homify Asian style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Oriental style decor focuses on minimalism with limited furnishing or embellishments to save and clear the space and clutter. To enhance the style, you can adorn the dining room with Oriental inspired accents. 

Neutral lighting

홍천 한옥 리모델링 , Apple Style Apple Style Asian style dining room
Apple Style

Apple Style
Apple Style
Apple Style

The Oriental style decor is inspired by nature's subtle tones and incorporates that into the design. For a more authentic feel, illuminate your dining room with neutral and subtle light in warm shades of yellow light.

For more ideas on Asian dinings rooms, visit Kumar Consultants.

Oriental inspired paintings

Ron's Gastrobar Oriental | Amsterdam, Piet-Jan van den Kommer Piet-Jan van den Kommer Asian style dining room
Piet-Jan van den Kommer

Piet-Jan van den Kommer
Piet-Jan van den Kommer
Piet-Jan van den Kommer

If you want to enhance the decor of your dining room, you can embellish the walls with a Geisha painting or with a wall accessory that brings out the Oriental ancestry. These adornments give your dining room an exclusive style. 

Oriental dinnerware

Slow Tofu, Weiwei Wang Weiwei Wang Dining roomAccessories & decoration
Weiwei Wang

Weiwei Wang
Weiwei Wang
Weiwei Wang

Decorating the dining room with an Oriental style doesn't end with the decor. Add Oriental inspired dinnerware to the table for an authentic and stylish look. It gives the ambiance a distinct feel and changes the dynamic of the room.

Fragrance of nature

Décoration d'un appartement neuf dans le programme Cheverus à Bordeaux, EXPRESSION ARCHITECTURE INTERIEUR EXPRESSION ARCHITECTURE INTERIEUR Dining roomAccessories & decoration
EXPRESSION ARCHITECTURE INTERIEUR

EXPRESSION ARCHITECTURE INTERIEUR
EXPRESSION ARCHITECTURE INTERIEUR
EXPRESSION ARCHITECTURE INTERIEUR

Oriental style decor goes beyond the design of the room. Scented candles, sandalwood incense, and potted plants bring in the element of nature, enhancing the ambiance of your dining room. This makes your dining room a more comforting and serene hub.

Learn how to decorate your home with terrariums.

Chandelier designs for a stunning look


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks