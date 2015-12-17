Magnificent Bed Linen For Your Home

The bedroom is a great way to express individual style. Creating a warm and inviting retreat does not have to take a long time or cost or fortune. Begin by investing in a good quality, comfortable, stylish bed. Once this is done, the next step is to buy the bed linen. Carefully considered, simple bed linen choices are enough to turn an average room into a stylish, welcoming space. Don’t be afraid to let individuality come through in the design. It is said that humans spend a third of their lives in bed, therefore we should invest time and effort into making this place a personal retreat. When choosing the best linen for a bedroom consider the tone, fibres, textures and size. What is the style of the bedroom? How will the space be used? There are so many choices in bed linen available. Homify has scoured the markets to find these ideas for stylish bed linen.
The bed is often the point of focus in a bedroom. Very often it is the only item in the minimalist bedroom. It therefore makes sense that the bed linen should be interesting and decorative. This bed linen is a stunning example of such a point of interest. It is made by Feiler of Eger, Germany. The design consists of beautiful cool white and warm orange, red flowers against a pale aqua background. These colours create a cool, calm and creative atmosphere. To lay down on this bed is like lying on a carpet of soft, fragrant flowers. Combine this linen with similar cool natural colours of white, light blues and timber tones
This amazing bed linen is certain to brighten up any bedroom. It is in the Rangoli Style. Rangoli designs are typically geometric shapes, deity impressions or flower and petal shapes. They are most popular during the many festivals in India. Traditional Rangoli designs are often passed from generation to generation. They are thought to bring good luck into the home. What better reason to make Rangoli the theme in a bedroom. This bedroom linen set consists of a sheet and two matching pillow cases. The main colours of red, various shades of blue, yellow and white combine in a complex and detailed design. This piece is definitely the focus point in this bedroom. The bright colours stand out against the neutral black and browns of the rest of the design.
There is nothing better than a siesta, or afternoon nap on a hot, humid day. To enhance this experience why not create a refreshing, cool green theme to a bedroom. This bedroom linen is perfect. This linen set is made by Papersky Home of Mumbai, India. It is called Green Doodle. The set consists of seven individual items; a quilt, two shams, two hand dyed cushion covers and two hand printed cushion covers. The colour palate is based on the cool tones of green, yellow and white. This gives the room a cool, soothing relaxed atmosphere. To further enhance the flexibility of this design, the quilt is double sided, giving you the option of a plain green cover. Compliment this linen set with cool white colours, or enhance it with similar toned greens and yellows
Cotton is a wonderful material for bed linen. The characteristics of cotton mean that it is always cool and soft. The fibre of cotton moves moisture away from the skin, making it a wonderful material for hot, humid climates. This beautiful cotton bed linen is made by King of Cotton in the United Kingdom. This set is based on a neutral brown and cream colour scheme. Using neutral colours for bed linen allows the focus to be on other items in the room, which can be frequently changed to give a fresh new atmosphere. This stunning red flower next to the bed is a great example. Add a splash of colour to this design to balance the room; a bright painting, or a vibrant rug.
In the minimalist bedroom, it is the bed that is the main focus. The bed is the centre of the room and the point of interest. It will often be the only item in the room with any decoration or detail. This bedroom is a great example. This modern bedroom is minimalist, containing only a bed, plain bedside tables and a single shelf. It is the bed linen that is the focus. The intricate pattern on the bed linen immediately captures the eye. The gorgeous bold gold patters stand out against the solid white background. The border at the base of the quilt gives it an Asian influence, while the pattern in the middle and on the pillows gives it a more Middle Eastern look. Be bold with the choice of bed linen, make it the feature of the room.
The bedroom is a place to feel free to express individuality. What better way to express this individuality than with stylish and creative bed linen? Be brave and use an unusual pattern, colour or motif. This bed linen is a great example. This bedspread has an amusing image of a lion holding a book titled ‘Animal Psychology’. The image is definitely a point of interest in this room. The lion seems to be asleep, draped over the entire bed. One cannot help but admire the huge slumbering beast. One would always feel secure sleeping in a room with such a Lion for protection. Combine this bed linen with a simple colour scheme to really increase the impact of this bed linen. Make a statement with your bed linen to really make a bed stand out in a room.
Bed time can sometimes be a difficult time for parents. Children are always wanting to emulate their parents, staying up late. What better way to encourage children to go to bed than to make it a fun, enjoyable experience? This bed linen is a great way to bring ‘fun’ into the process. This bedspread is a bedtime story in the making. It depicts a village, complete with houses, roads and residents. Hours of bedtime stories are waiting in every image on this amazing quilt. The quilt is a busy arrangement of colours. Match this with similar colours in the room. This bed linen was made by Kochonlineservice in Germany.
Having a theme in a bedroom is a great way to bring together a number of styles. One such way is with the deliberate choice of bed linen. This nautical themed bed linen is a great example. This Sidmouth Patchwork Bedspread was made by Marquis & Dave of Cheshire, United Kingdom. The bedspread, pillows and cushions make up the bed linen set. They contain the popular nautical motif of the anchor. This bed linen is the focus of this design. All other elements in the design adopt similar colours to enhance and support this theme; the flags on the wall, and the boat on the shelf. Consider using a theme to make bed linen stand out in a room.
As the bed is the central focus in the bedroom, it makes sense that time and effort is invested in choosing the right bed linen. This choice should reflect the unique style and tastes of the people who live there. It need not be expensive. Be brave and choose creative bed linen to really make a statement. Then sink into the ideal retreat at the end of a long day. For more ideas on bed linen see Guide to Choosing Bed Linen.