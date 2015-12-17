Magnificent Bed Linen For Your Home

Having a theme in a bedroom is a great way to bring together a number of styles. One such way is with the deliberate choice of bed linen. This nautical themed bed linen is a great example. This Sidmouth Patchwork Bedspread was made by Marquis & Dave of Cheshire, United Kingdom. The bedspread, pillows and cushions make up the bed linen set. They contain the popular nautical motif of the anchor. This bed linen is the focus of this design. All other elements in the design adopt similar colours to enhance and support this theme; the flags on the wall, and the boat on the shelf. Consider using a theme to make bed linen stand out in a room.

As the bed is the central focus in the bedroom, it makes sense that time and effort is invested in choosing the right bed linen. This choice should reflect the unique style and tastes of the people who live there. It need not be expensive. Be brave and choose creative bed linen to really make a statement. Then sink into the ideal retreat at the end of a long day. For more ideas on bed linen see Guide to Choosing Bed Linen.