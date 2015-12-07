6 things to know before buying a vacation home

Buying a vacation home is a little bit like getting married. You've enjoyed the place like a visitor but now you want to make a long-term commitment. There are several questions you should ask yourself before you buy your second home/vacation home. When you give serious thoughts about the core issues, you have a clearer idea of what you want. Do you see the second home as an investment, as a potential place to retire, or a place to enjoy every summer with your family and friends?

You have probably always dreamed about getting that house on the beach, so you can wake up to the sound of the waves. But before you make your down payment, consider these important factors.