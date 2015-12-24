Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

6 easy tips for redecorating on a budget

Nicole C Nicole C
homify Minimalist bedroom
Loading admin actions …

It's no secret that interior design can be expensive to incorporate into your home budget. Even if you decide to redecorate a single room, the costs are still expensive and you decide to rethink your decision of redecorating your home. The idea to purchase all the items for a redecoration is overwhelming and doing it all on a limited budget seems next to impossible. 

However, there are some easy tips that can help you give your home a makeover on a budget without worrying about the extra costs. You can create an interior design for your home without the designer prices to match. With proper planning and research, you can redecorate your home to look like those homes in the magazines you read. 

Shop at flea markets

homify Minimalist bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

When you're thinking of redecorating your home, you don't want to fall in love with something you don't have the money for. Instead of checking boutiques or stores for your accessories and furniture, pay a visit to the flea market and check out the items on sale there. What may seem unappealing to some, may perk your interest. The good thing about shopping at flea markets is the items are unique, adding the element of exclusivity to your home.

Look for deals and discounts

KEFIR HOME, IK-architects IK-architects Minimalist study/office
IK-architects

IK-architects
IK-architects
IK-architects

If you shop online, be on the lookout for deals and discounts posted by various home furnishing websites. The easiest way to find something you like is redecorating your home during sale season. Not only are you presented with a variety of options, you can get whatever you want at a lesser and affordable rate. 

Add wallpapers

Загородный дом "Natürliche", Artichok Design Artichok Design Minimalist nursery/kids room Wood Multicolored
Artichok Design

Artichok Design
Artichok Design
Artichok Design

Painting your home can get a bit expensive and go above your budget. But if you want that accent wall you saw in the magazine, then you can recreate that with the help of wallpaper. If wallpaper doesn't appeal to you, you could ways modify the colour of your walls by adding your own twist to it.

Check out Muraliarchitects for more ideas. 

Change accents

apartment V-21, VALENTIROV&PARTNERS VALENTIROV&PARTNERS Minimalist bathroom
VALENTIROV&amp;PARTNERS

apartment V-21

VALENTIROV&PARTNERS
VALENTIROV&amp;PARTNERS
VALENTIROV&PARTNERS

Redecorating every single part of your home can be very expensive and in the long run, seems like a waste of money. Instead, change the accents you have in your home. It can be as simple as the art placement on your walls or the mirror in your bathroom. You can DIY your own accents by browsing through tutorials for a personal touch. 

Makeover existing home pieces

Vivienda en Plaza Euskadi Nº9, Bilbao., Urbana Interiorismo Urbana Interiorismo Minimalist nursery/kids room
Urbana Interiorismo

Urbana Interiorismo
Urbana Interiorismo
Urbana Interiorismo

Are you bored of seeing that old coffee table everyday or working at the same boring white desk in your home office? Give your home pieces a makeover yourself by using some DIY tricks. You can paint them with a different colour, embellish them with art pieces, or mix various styles to create something new. 

Reorganise the room

Richmond Full House Refurbishment, A1 Lofts and Extensions A1 Lofts and Extensions Minimalist living room
A1 Lofts and Extensions

Richmond Full House Refurbishment

A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions
A1 Lofts and Extensions

If you don't have the money but are in desperate need of a home makeover, try the oldest trick in the design book; change the placement of your furniture and reorganise the room differently. You'd be surprised with the many ways you can change your placements and make your home look newer and fresher. 

Have a look at this fantastic budget home for inspiration. 

Make your garage worthy of your new car


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks