7 pictures of a modular kitchen for ₹ 5 lakhs in New Delhi

Designing a good-looking kitchen isn’t enough, you need a kitchen which is functional enough to incorporateall your needs. But of course, we need to do all that without compromising onthe overall décor of the space.
Before you get confused as to how to handle the issue, weare here to help you out. Here are seven tips by professionals to make a functional kitchen under budget.
If you have enough space, you should definitely add a breakfast bar to your kitchen. It doesn’t just create extra space for preparation, but it also serves as a small dining table which is perfect for when you have an intimate dinner, and you don’t want to go to the kitchen to get food again and again.
Below the kitchen top, it is always better to go for drawers instead of cabinets because then you wouldn’t have to bend over and over again to get kitchen utensils. We also recommend partitioning the drawers like the ones here so that it is easy to compartmentalize all your kitchen stuff.
Roller shutter is a different kind of cabinets where the entire cabinet slides out when you pull out. This means no more digging into the depths of cabinets to find things. We definitely recommend one roller shutter like this in the kitchen and you should store everyday pantry items here like flour, sugar, and rice.
While planning your kitchen, it is always advisable to incorporate the microwave and oven with your interiors instead of bringing them in later. This helps you decide a place for them in advance, and they don’t take up any of the space over your kitchen top.
Always make sure that the fridge is placed in an open section where you can easily open the door and carry out the items from it.
The space above the kitchen top is completely useless to us if it isn’t used for cabinets. So make sure you add as many cabinets as possible, and they reach completely towards the ceiling. Though, it is preferable to leave a few inches from the top so that it is easy to clean out space.
Many home owners have a big kitchen, so much counter space that they don’t even use half of it, but most of them never think about doing anything about it. Well, here is your answer – add an extra cooking stove. This allows you to cook two different things at the same time.
