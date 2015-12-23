Designs ideas for accent walls in your living room

The living room is the pinnacle of your home and gives your guests a look into your personality. When you make your living room stand out, you leave a strong and long-lasting impression. One of the most lived-in rooms, the living room should be decorate to enhance the decor of your home. From modern to eclectic, the styles vary and so do the designs. But the easiest way to enhance your living room is designing an accent wall.

An accent wall can range from a solid-coloured wall to one part of the living room graced in a stunning wallpaper. You can design an accent wall to blend with the decor of your living room or to create a new and exclusive style. These ideas for accent walls in your living room are a great way to get inspired and get started.