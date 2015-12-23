Designs ideas for accent walls in your living room

The living room is the pinnacle of your home and gives your guests a look into your personality. When you make your living room stand out, you leave a strong and long-lasting impression. One of the most lived-in rooms, the living room should be decorate to enhance the decor of your home. From modern to eclectic, the styles vary and so do the designs. But the easiest way to enhance your living room is designing an accent wall.
An accent wall can range from a solid-coloured wall to one part of the living room graced in a stunning wallpaper. You can design an accent wall to blend with the decor of your living room or to create a new and exclusive style. These ideas for accent walls in your living room are a great way to get inspired and get started.
Designing an abstract wall gives you the creative freedom to explore new styles and the blend a variety of designs. If you like travel, you can choose to accentuate your living room wall with a picture of your favourite city. You can also choose from modern prints, mixed geometric designs, or text accent walls.
One of the most used designs, the printed wall is a great way to accentuated your living room. With a plethora of designs available, you can embellish your living room wall with prints or patterns that suit your style. You can go minimal and choose something as simple as this accent wall or you can choose a bolder print as an accent wall.
If you want something subtle yet something bold, there's nothing better than the old school solid-coloured wall. A solid-coloured wall enhances the style of the living room and gives it a little pop. You can choose to colour the wall with a bright and vibrant shade or you can paint the wall with something more pastel, depending on the decor of your living room.
Take a virtual stroll through Sanskriti Architects for home decor inspiration.
An accent wall doesn't necessarily mean redecorating or painting the wall by adding new designs or a wallpaper. To bring out the style in your living room, you can design a wall with all of your favourite pictures of your family, friends, or places you've visited to give the wall a more personal touch.
If you want a particular wall in your living room to make an impression, place the furniture against this wall to make an impact. For example, this accent wall features an abstract printed design with elements of classic and eclectic style. It's further accented with a classic styled table and eclectic styled arm chairs.
If you want to add a little drama and pizazz to your living room wall, you can decorate it with quirky pop art posters, intriguing pieces of art, or a simple text design like 'Love' or 'Peace'. Adding a personal touch gives the living room more insight into your personality and makes the wall stand out.
For more inspiration, have a look at this ideabook on brilliant ways to decorate your living room.