​Tips to spruce up your swimming pool

A poolside seating area can be the best way to lounge and free you from the week long trouble. The poolside seating can be provided in a number of ways. It can either be created in the form of beach chairs that are neatly laid all along the edge of the pool. For a more dramatic effect, you can even go for a covered seating that comes in the form of chaise lounge chairs and swings. One more form of poolside seating is by using cane chairs and creating a covered and draped small seating zone that has bright curtains and wooden embellishments which together make the perfect match makers. Try opting for colourful and cosy cushions that look beautiful both during the day and night. Armchairs, small coffee tables and footrests further add as the perfect counterparts of the décor.

