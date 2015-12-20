​6 popular rug patterns for a stunning house

Another form of modern rug is the 3-D pattern. The 3-D design has literally swept the world with its craziness and charisma. It has been available in wallpapers, wall colours and now in rug designs as well. The 3-D rugs can be used in living rooms, bedrooms and even media rooms. Along with 3-D wall décor they deliver the impact of full-fledged 3-D habitat that in turn gives the impact of an optical illusion. You can even use them in kid’s bedroom for arousing curiosity in the child’s mind, which results in quicker growth. Traditional colours like black and white, gold and blue and even yellow and red make the best 3-D layout for your rug.

