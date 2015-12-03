​6 Brilliant ideas for a stylish ceiling

Lights and lamps are required to highlight new and unique areas of your house. They provide a gorgeous effect when paired with false ceiling and creative patterns as well. There are a number of lights that can be used for highlighting the ceiling. Some of them include coloured LED lamps, concealed LED lamps, a single rotating chandelier and even some backlit patterns. All these lights individually or collectively work in perfect unison to enhance your ceiling design. Highly popular in Asian households, these lights add glitz and glamour to the room. They are perfect for creating a party atmosphere on the lines of a pub or disco. With one central chandelier, you can also incorporate small LED lamps all across the boundary of the ceiling for a complete outstanding view. Try going for bright colours like orange, blue and green to make the place more electrifying.

