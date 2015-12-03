​6 Brilliant ideas for a stylish ceiling

We all get so focused on the design of interiors and exteriors that we generally tend to forget the ceiling. To some, it comes as a great surprise that even ceilings can be decorated and embellished in a variety of ways. A ceiling design gives the room a complete and fully embellished look. Some ceiling designs invoke an alluring personality that in turn adds a sense of space and added enjoyment to the room décor. You can even use different ceiling patterns in different rooms for an added style and uniqueness. Even a small feature like a wallpaper can make a big difference in the appearance. Honestly, an interesting ceiling can add depth and character to your room décor. Today, in this idea book we focus on a few of the most popular and classy designs of ceilings that will ensure an aesthetically pleasing sight and stylish look. Check out these pictures for getting a much better perspective on ceiling design.
A contrasting colour in a room décor is highly appreciated and pleasantly noticed. So, why not include some brightness in the ceiling using this noble thought. In a room full of mute colours or a contrasting ceiling creates a magical effect. It completely transforms the room into a bright, cheerful and fresh paradise. Try going for colours that are contrasting still very subtle. This design looks perfect in the living room and the bedroom. Just like the picture, you can partly colour the ceiling and give it a royal embellishment of a classy chandelier for further elegance. You can even use colourful ceiling drapes to highlight certain sections of the ceiling. Along with a high visual appeal, the drapes add a floating effect to your room. Make use of royal colours like blue, red and green that can bring maximum effect with minimum inclusion.
A false ceiling can never be a thing of the past. This extremely popular and affordable ceiling pattern is highly popular in Asian countries. The USP of this design is that it can be incorporated in all home decors and most importantly in every size of apartment be it small or big. False ceiling makes use of Plaster of Paris to create varied designs and patterns as per your taste. A whole gamut of patterns can be designed including geometrical shapes, rotundas and other circular patterns, kid’s delight and many other shapes. The false ceiling can also be highlighted using bright colours on frames and borders. Another way to embellish these is by the use of smart wooden patterns that along with false ceiling to take your room up a notch. False ceiling can also be highlighted with the use of smart lighting fixtures and concealed lighting.
A cathedral ceiling goes a long way back. It initially started during the early colonial times and till date has been one of the most popular and desired ceiling designs. This vintage style is most popular for rustic and country style home decors. The wooden charisma when paired with mellow LED lamps looks absolutely breathtaking. Along with the sense of space, cathedral ceilings also add an unseen curiosity in the room, which is the major reason behind the unending charm. You can further embellish the ceiling with paintings, pastel shades and lights of your choice, as per the overall room décor. A cathedral ceiling, along with the coloured glass, mute wall colours and wooden ceiling provide a complete Roman Gothic effect. It looks best in living rooms and bedrooms and with proper furnishings can also be used in kitchen areas.
Also known as the barn style, this is another way to add style to the ceiling by the use of wood. This material has always held a special place in the home decor. Be it, the walls, flooring or even the exterior décor, wood has always amazed us with its unannounced yet profound charm. So, here we bring you one cool idea to incorporate wooden details on the ceilings as well. Using wood in the form of pergolas or slight projections running away from the roof like the one designed by CCD architects above, is a nice way to accentuate the room décor. It is highly inexpensive, but needs proper care and attention while fixing the wooden patterns. You can try going for slight wooden décor or even heavy wooden embellishments according to your taste and budget. The decorating pattern, wood colour and the volume can be decided according to the layout of the room. Make sure that you do not overpower the other details of the house with the use of heavy wooden logs.
Just like any other colourful accent, bright and colourful glass on the ceiling too imparts equal cheer and joy. The colourful stained glass allows sunlight to pass through different colours so that your house gets lit in coloured sunlight. The impact is so powerful that you absolutely need no artificial lights during the day. This new ceiling design can easily be incorporated in doors and windows to create a perfect harmony. It creates a fabulous magical aura inside the house as it has all the seven colours of rainbow to please you and ease you off all your tensions. This DIY idea can also be created yourself by using all the left over pieces of coloured glass. You can even paint them in your favourite shades for an added magic. This style is immensely popular in Middle Eastern and Mediterranean countries.
Lights and lamps are required to highlight new and unique areas of your house. They provide a gorgeous effect when paired with false ceiling and creative patterns as well. There are a number of lights that can be used for highlighting the ceiling. Some of them include coloured LED lamps, concealed LED lamps, a single rotating chandelier and even some backlit patterns. All these lights individually or collectively work in perfect unison to enhance your ceiling design. Highly popular in Asian households, these lights add glitz and glamour to the room. They are perfect for creating a party atmosphere on the lines of a pub or disco. With one central chandelier, you can also incorporate small LED lamps all across the boundary of the ceiling for a complete outstanding view. Try going for bright colours like orange, blue and green to make the place more electrifying.
