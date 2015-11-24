​Simple tips to jazz up the hallway

Deities hold a special place, especially in Indian households. People believe in placing the sculptures and artefacts near the entrance door and hallway, as it is considered as a good omen and highly auspicious. The presence of wooden designs and pictures help spread the magic of the almighty in all parts of the house. Try placing the sculpture so strategically that every room gets a hint or a look of the superpower. You may even try to create a small puja room near the hallway to let the goodness unfold in all directions akin to the one shown in the picture above designed by Cozy Nest Interiors, Interior designers from Bangalore. The sweet fragrance of incense sticks and mesmerising goodness of fresh flowers will make your morning pure and rich with the blessings of the almighty. Try opting for bright colours or glittering embellishments for added effect.

If a serene environment is what you are looking for, here's a divine abode you will definitely adore : A zen filled house