​Simple tips to jazz up the hallway

A hallway is as important a part of the house as other rooms. This category broadly comprises of hallways, corridors, foyers and even entrance halls. This constitutes that area of the house that basically joins all other rooms and makes them amiable and highly cordial. But usually the hallway or corridor gets overlooked amongst other important designs and layouts. People generally tend to leave this patch as is because they feel it gives a wider and spacious feel to the house. However, with changing times, the mindset has been changed as well. Now people have become more receptive towards decorating and highlighting corridors for accentuating the overall look of their residence. To help you further deal with this issue in style, we bring to you a few designing tips to create a mind-blowing hallway. These tips can be used individually or collectively to make a more colourful and lively hallway. These tips can be applied to a small urban apartment and a lavish country style house at the same time.
Deities hold a special place, especially in Indian households. People believe in placing the sculptures and artefacts near the entrance door and hallway, as it is considered as a good omen and highly auspicious. The presence of wooden designs and pictures help spread the magic of the almighty in all parts of the house. Try placing the sculpture so strategically that every room gets a hint or a look of the superpower. You may even try to create a small puja room near the hallway to let the goodness unfold in all directions akin to the one shown in the picture above designed by Cozy Nest Interiors, Interior designers from Bangalore. The sweet fragrance of incense sticks and mesmerising goodness of fresh flowers will make your morning pure and rich with the blessings of the almighty. Try opting for bright colours or glittering embellishments for added effect.
Goodbye White, Hello Bright! Yes, using light and neutral tones for hallways were a thing of the past. The present lies in brighter tones and a myriad of different patterns that can be combined to create a beautiful hallway. So, to give your hallway the consideration it deserves, try incorporating brighter colours and shades. Use of contrasting furniture and decorative items further add colour and perkiness to this area. Just like the picture, if your house has mute interiors, try creating a hallway with bright blue and yellow themes that highlights this transition pathway and makes it as included as other rooms. Use of brighter furniture and collectibles further add life to this otherwise dull and uninspiring area. If you are a little more into electric and peppy colours, try going for neon shades that instantly draws everyone’s attention and highlights the area in extreme goodness.
Paintings are a universal source of colour and compassion. They hold such an important place in our home décor that we thought of including them in hallway design as well. Paintings bring colour, they bring life and along with the above two they also bring brightness and freshness to the area. Try going for contrasting bright colours that will enlighten and brighten up the area. The size of the painting should be wisely chosen. It should be so appropriate that it does not overpower the other parts of the room; instead cast a lovely magic in the entire zone. If you are a nature lover, go for a nature inspired or nature-laden painting. Similarly, if you in awe of a celebrity or a leader, you can have their paintings as well. A single painting or an array of sleek vertical paintings, both can create a tremendous effect. You can look for various painting options on homify.
A mirror is a great wall piece. Even in a hallway it holds the centre stage. Mirrors can be used for a variety of purposes. While they help in dressing up and giving one final look at you before leaving the house, they also help to fill the wall with an affordable and inexpensive wall art item. Mirrors are great illusionists. They add a feeling of space and brightness as they reflect all the light falling on them. Mirrors are a great way to make your hallway look bigger and thus a boon for city dwellers. Make sure to incorporate trendy frames and modern artwork around mirrors for enhancing the look of your hallway. Using curvaceous designs and contemporary layouts of mirrors help to draw curiosity even in this part of the house as well.
Just like other rooms, planters add life to the hallway as well. This initial point of entry of your house or apartment needs to be extremely welcoming and friendly. It has to have an inviting stance which, along with mirrors can be rendered with planters as well. The general purpose of a hallway is to spread light and freshness in all the rooms of the house. The presence of planters further reinforces this point and helps you enjoy natural freshness even inside your house. Try placing planters in unused areas of the hallway as it uses space and also prevents wastage. If you are too cramped with space, try using hanging planters to make space for nature. If you are not a fan of hanging planters, you can even create a green wall shelf that helps to bring nature inside and makes an amazing wall decoration item.
The most essential thing that needs to be incorporated after designing the right hallway is the effective lighting of the zone. This is not only essential to highlight the trendy artwork and painting was placed in this area, but is also important for brightening this dark patch of the house. A hallway is responsible for exuding light in all corners of the house. Therefore, it needs to be perfectly lit and brimming with energy. Skylights that are a natural source of warm goodness can either light a hallway or artificial lights can light it as well. Try placing ceiling lights that do not temper with the wall décor. You can even go for a centrally placed chandelier that can be chosen according to the size and layout of the hallway.