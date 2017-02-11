11 ideas to create a seating area in your kitchen

In today’s society of small nuclear families most gathering are around the kitchen area as people bond much easily by cooking meals and eating together. Kitchen manufacturers generally set up breakfast bars and islands to create seating arrangements so that people can eat in companionable comfort. Though dining areas are as much part of home as living area and kitchen, these small eating regions in the kitchen are cozy and comfortable.
The first design of in-kitchen seating is a breakfast bar that acts as a subtle separator between kitchen and living room that is on the other side. The stylish wooden table between both areas is tastefully decorated with tiny potted plants set below a sparking glass chandelier. The green carpet and small house plants spread across the living room make a colorful partnership with turquoise blue cushions creating an atmosphere of soothing harmony.
When lack of space it difficult to make separators for different rooms in the house then kitchen planners create layouts that allow for easy accommodation of a seating area or kitchen within the same space. The brightness of the sparkling white kitchen and neutral color palette are enhanced with the natural light streaming through large floor to ceiling glass windows that are covered by wispy white curtains. The light colored wicker sofa set that are part of the kitchen’s seating arrangement look trendy when supported by turquoise blue cushions that are the only brightly toned furnishings in the room.
Sedate monochrome tones set the dignified and genteel aura of this classic style kitchen with classy black and white kitchen décor and royal sofa. The combination of black and white laminated cabinets is ideal for the region as it absorbs direct sunlight from circular windows facing the kitchen area. The semi-circular sofa stretched along the curved wall below the windows gives a lavish touch to the region in partnership with white oval table and a small stool that completes ensemble.
This layout is unlike the previous arrangements where in seating arrangement is more like an extension of the kitchen. In this adorable Scandinavian kitchen, the large L shaped sofa has become an essential part of the kitchen and is located right in the middle like an island or dining table. The sofa is the centrepiece and is ideal for large families that like to have their meals together and share the washing as a team.
When the kitchen and living room are located in the same space within few feet of each other across an open floor space then a transparent barrier like this glass screen separates the regions without breaking visual flow. The kitchen and living room are subtly separated from the other sections of the house by different floor designs as the former is an open area with rectangular breakfast bar that is able to serve three people on bar stools.
When one has the luxury of space then the kitchen can be spacious too with luxuries like large windows and extensive tables to relish meals together. The large kitchen here is made up of a large central unit for storage and cooking along with extensions on the side that can be used as eating area as it has bar stools on both sides. The living room is made up of harmonious L shaped velvet sofa and stylish tea table that bring harmony to the region.
Till now we have showcased only modern and trendy kitchens without extra embellishments but we are sure you would like to see something more different and unique. The unique wall paper with faces of women forms a striking backdrop for the nude toned sofa and chairs set around a heavy wooden table carved with artistic leaves and plants. The large wall cabinet with combination of open and closed shelves serves as a place for stocking glassware and essential condiments required at meal times.
The kitchen before us offers two types of seating arrangements, one comprising of chair and table and another is part of a window seat. The table and chairs made of beautiful cedar wood is part of a kitchen island that takes advantage of space in the middle of the kitchen. The red and green color combination around the window seat brings vivacious excitement to this simple kitchen with neutral tones across the walls and floor.
Now this is a creative space that every house owner would love to have with its shiny white surfaces and sparkling steel kitchen accessories. The U shaped kitchen set on floor space at a higher level than other sections of the room has a curvaceous edge which faces the seating area making it easy to cook and serve. Large windows on either side allow free flow of fresh air and natural light into the stylish kitchen.
Small and light dining areas are usually more suitable for a kitchen instead of a full scale sofa or other elaborate seating arrangements. An eye-catching seating area has been created here with an oval glass table decorated with flowers set on a unique pedestals made up of metal rings and surrounded by lightweight metal chairs that adds to the sedate layout of the modern kitchen.
Here is a black and white floor kitchen that blends together minimalist and industrial styles by combining metal furniture with neutral white background. Touches of dark burgundy on the wall and seats add color to the region that would otherwise have been a monochromatic kitchen.
