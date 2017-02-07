11 creative staircase railings for your home

Staircases connect various levels of a home and they are increasingly becoming a focal points for decoration these days. The one aspect that is revolutionising staircases is the railings. Here we bring you railing designs that you never may have imagined existed.
Join us and explore the following images and get inspired by the designs of the various railings:
This railing is elegantly made of lattice railings that allow plenty of light into the room. This railing decorates the staircase with style and is a perfect room divider that also adds a distinctive touch to the ambience of the room.
The simple geometric shapes in this staircase railing are sensual and delicate. It is accompanied by white circles in different sizes to complete this perfect design.
Your railing can also become a sculpture. Here is an example of a staircase railing that also doubles as a beautiful sculpture. The wall here defies gravity to lean against and create a staircase railing. The wooden material further enhances its elegance.
Our homes are a representation of our passions and what we love. Here, the residents of this house have expressed their love for music with this creative design. The guitar in the base of the steps and the wall as a railing are both made of light wood.
The colour contrast in this room manages to turn the staircase to the hero of the space.
The railing we have shown here expresses out tastes and preferences. The artistic flair of the home owners is evident in this staircase railing that that brings style, personality and not only to the staircase but to the rest of the house.
Wood is a versatile material that suits almost all interiors as it is warm, elegant and cosy and much more. This staircase here has delicate curves that are elegant and at the same time strong thanks to the steel reinforcements.
Have you imagined a staircase railing made with bricks? Here is an excellent of a medieval architecture inspired brick wall. The combination of materials distinguishes the structure and creates a design that we never thought could exist today!
Here is another example of a delicate lattice work staircase railing that also works as a separating element. This white railings with latticework is light, romantic and exudes elegance in the home’s strong finishes.
Here is another example of a staircase and railing that expresses originality. This design could be perfect for the staircases leading to your children’s rooms.
The shapes of the staircase railings can also be inspired by nature. Here the railing connects an interior patio with a terrace or garden. The staircase is a perfect fit for the many surprising shapes of nature.
Wood in its natural state is beautiful, perfect and strong. Here we see the wood’s characteristics left intact give in the impression of climbing a firm tree. This railing is ideal for rustic decorations.
Did you like our design suggestions here? Let us know in the comments.