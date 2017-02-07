Your browser is out-of-date.

11 creative staircase railings for your home

The Writers Hive The Writers Hive
Guitar Staircase, Preetham Interior Designer Preetham Interior Designer Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Staircases connect various levels of a home and they are increasingly becoming a focal points for decoration these days. The one aspect that is revolutionising staircases is the railings. Here we bring you railing designs that you never may have imagined existed.

Join us and explore the following images and get inspired by the designs of the various railings:

1. A guardrail that separates and beautifies

Lámparas-Fotoambientes, Class Iluminación Class Iluminación Modern living room
This railing is elegantly made of lattice railings that allow plenty of light into the room. This railing decorates the staircase with style and is a perfect room divider that also adds a distinctive touch to the ambience of the room.

2. Sensual Geometric Shapes

Casa unifamiliare, Studio di Urbanistica ed Architettura Studio di Urbanistica ed Architettura Corridor, hallway & stairs Stairs
The simple geometric shapes in this staircase railing are sensual and delicate. It is accompanied by white circles in different sizes to complete this perfect design.

3. Sculptural and imposing

Rancho San Francisco Lopez Duplan Arquitectos Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Your railing can also become a sculpture. Here is an example of a staircase railing that also doubles as a beautiful sculpture. The wall here defies gravity to lean against and create a staircase railing. The wooden material further enhances its elegance.

4. Represented in our tastes and interests

Guitar Staircase Preetham Interior Designer Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Musical instrument,String instrument,String instrument,Plucked string instruments,String instrument accessory,Guitar accessory,Guitar,Wood,Musical instrument accessory,Folk instrument
Our homes are a representation of our passions and what we love. Here, the residents of this house have expressed their love for music with this creative design. The guitar in the base of the steps and the wall as a railing are both made of light wood.

The colour contrast in this room manages to turn the staircase to the hero of the space.

5. With artistic spirit

Experiments in art Nouveau style, D O M | Architecture interior D O M | Architecture interior Modern wine cellar
The railing we have shown here expresses out tastes and preferences. The artistic flair of the home owners is evident in this staircase railing that that brings style, personality and not only to the staircase but to the rest of the house. 

You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.

6. Avant-garde and spectacular

Princes Way, Frost Architects Ltd Frost Architects Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Wood is a versatile material that suits almost all interiors as it is warm, elegant and cosy and much more. This staircase here has delicate curves that are elegant and at the same time strong thanks to the steel reinforcements.

Looking for more guardrail designs to make you staircase look fabulous? Find them here!


7. Medieval air

Brick House, Wada, iSTUDIO Architecture iSTUDIO Architecture Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs
Have you imagined a staircase railing made with bricks? Here is an excellent of a medieval architecture inspired brick wall. The combination of materials distinguishes the structure and creates a design that we never thought could exist today!

8. Delicate and romantic

_c a s a |A S_, RO|a_ RO|a_ Mediterranean style corridor, hallway and stairs
Here is another example of a delicate lattice work staircase railing that also works as a separating element. This white railings with latticework is light, romantic and exudes elegance in the home’s strong finishes.

9. Joyful and fun

Kayak staircase yellow Preetham Interior Designer Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Rectangle,Orange,Yellow,Triangle,Font,Plant,Fashion accessory,Metal,Brand,Cone
Here is another example of a staircase and railing that expresses originality. This design could be perfect for the staircases leading to your children’s rooms.

10. Imitating nature

Brick House, Wada, iSTUDIO Architecture iSTUDIO Architecture Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs
The shapes of the staircase railings can also be inspired by nature. Here the railing connects an interior patio with a terrace or garden. The staircase is a perfect fit for the many surprising shapes of nature.

11. Strong as a tree

Chalet, RI-NOVO RI-NOVO Rustic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Wood in its natural state is beautiful, perfect and strong. Here we see the wood’s characteristics left intact give in the impression of climbing a firm tree. This railing is ideal for rustic decorations.

Did you like our design suggestions here? Let us know in the comments.

11 Creative staircase railings that you would never have imagined of! Try them and share your comments.


