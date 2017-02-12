A lovely home for the Indian household

The home of a person is a reflection of their character and habits just like the way their clothes reflect their personality. If a person is fun loving, then their home is colourful, unusual and will be a cheerful design. And if a person is a serious person, then their home is perhaps dominated by dark colours like black and probably have elegant furniture.

But furniture that is too flashy can get tiring, but the boring designs can be tiring to the senses too. You may like both classic and modern styles. Here we bring you an elegant guesthouse. The most important feature of a home is the refreshing aesthetics of the home with subtle touches and modern textures. Let us start on a fun tour immediately!