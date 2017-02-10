11 smart storage ideas for small bathrooms

Large bathrooms with large cabinets are now a luxury which only a few can afford. Nowadays, it is a challenge to keep the bathrooms organized. To keep up with the shrinking size of the apartments, bathrooms are becoming smaller and smaller. Large cabinets may be spacious and useful, but only in large bathroom. The cabinets should match the size of the bathroom. Or it may cause claustrophobia!

There is a serious difference between the congested bathroom and an organized bathroom with space for movement. In today’s idea-book we have compiled some useful tips to create smart storage space in small bathrooms. Take some inspirations of from here. Use your creativity and transform your bathroom into an organized and luxurious space.

If you are ready then let’s start organizing the most ignored storage space of our home.