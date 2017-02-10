Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

11 smart storage ideas for small bathrooms

LEENA JHA HOMIFY LEENA JHA HOMIFY
Loft apartment, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Minimalist bathroom
Loading admin actions …

Large bathrooms with large cabinets are now a luxury which only a few can afford. Nowadays, it is a challenge to keep the bathrooms organized. To keep up with the shrinking size of the apartments, bathrooms are becoming smaller and smaller. Large cabinets may be spacious and useful, but only in large bathroom. The cabinets should match the size of the bathroom. Or it may cause claustrophobia!

There is a serious difference between the congested bathroom and an organized bathroom with space for movement. In today’s idea-book we have compiled some useful tips to create smart storage space in small bathrooms. Take some inspirations of from here. Use your creativity and transform your bathroom into an organized and luxurious space.

If you are ready then let’s start organizing the most ignored storage space of our home.

​1. Mirrored cabinet

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Mirrors are a great accessory. They make a room look bigger and feel brighter. Moreover, mirror is essential in a bathroom. You cannot imagine a bathroom without a mirror. Mirrored cabinets are a great choice for small bathrooms. It will solve a dual purpose of mirror and cabinet at the same time.

​2. Wall shelf on closet

RESIDÊNCIA JO, UNION Architectural Concept UNION Architectural Concept Modern bathroom MDF White
UNION Architectural Concept

UNION Architectural Concept
UNION Architectural Concept
UNION Architectural Concept

In a small bathroom every space matters and it should be utilized in the best possible way. If the wall has gaps, convert it into attractive shelves. In this image a beautiful eye-catching shelf has been created in the gaps above the toilet seat.  It is a smart use of a useless space. Just make a wall shelves.

3. Corner shelf

BTO @ Punggolin Hotel Style, Designer House Designer House Modern bathroom
Designer House

Designer House
Designer House
Designer House

Every room in a house has a space what we call a dead area, i.e. the space is a waste. Bathrooms are no exception. At least the corners are a waste. Well… not anymore. The corner shelf is very useful. It takes up the little space in the corner and changes it into a beautiful and practical space. The shelves can also be added to the shower area, like it is done here.

​4. Staircase

It's All Wet Sensearchitects Limited Modern bathroom Stone Beige
Sensearchitects Limited

It's All Wet

Sensearchitects Limited
Sensearchitects Limited
Sensearchitects Limited

Stairs is an innovative and popular storage option. This is a good option because they use vertical space and can be really useful for temporary storage. If you don’t want permanent furniture fixtures, go for it.

​5. Wood panel

homify Scandinavian style bathroom Wood White
homify

homify
homify
homify

This is a completely different example. Part of the bathroom wall is covered with wooden panels which extend up to the sink. The advantage of this long panel is that the upper part can be used as a shelf. In this image you can see a basket full of toilet essentials kept on the panel.

​6. Niche on the wall

仙川の家, Studio R1 Architects Office Studio R1 Architects Office Modern bathroom
Studio R1 Architects Office

Studio R1 Architects Office
Studio R1 Architects Office
Studio R1 Architects Office

Another smart storage option is the niches. The shelves built in the niche provide extra storage space without occupying extra space. It merges with the wall and is not an eye-sore. In this picture, a cupboard is built in the lower part and the upper part has two open shelves.


7. Synchronized shelves

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Creating a wall shelf above the closet is another intelligent use of space. In this image, the shelves are so beautifully built and organized that it has merged with the space. The choice of color is just perfect. The recessed shape with dark color instantly grabs the attention.

​8. Creative solutions

Loft apartment, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Minimalist bathroom
Polygon arch&amp;des

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

It’s hard to imagine that the toilet paper rolls could look so appealing. Here it definitely works. The harmony in color and design has made this toilet a piece of art.

​9. Cupboard under sink

Loft apartment, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Minimalist bathroom
Polygon arch&amp;des

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

The most common storage method in toilet is undoubtedly the closet under the sink. But if you don’t want to have an ordinary cabinet, go for more aesthetic models like we have here.

​10. Floating shelves

DR. BHAVESHBHAI CHUAHAN RESIDENCE, INCEPT DESIGN SERVICES INCEPT DESIGN SERVICES Modern bathroom Building,Wood,Hall,Interior design,Flooring,Fixture,Floor,Door,Wall,Wood stain
INCEPT DESIGN SERVICES

DR. BHAVESHBHAI CHUAHAN RESIDENCE

INCEPT DESIGN SERVICES
INCEPT DESIGN SERVICES
INCEPT DESIGN SERVICES

The vertical shelves are your best friend in a small toilet. Just look at the shelves floating in the area dividing the toilet and shower area. Its rustic look is adding a little warmth to the bathroom.

​11. Open shelves

CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80, ÁBATON Arquitectura ÁBATON Arquitectura Modern bathroom
ÁBATON Arquitectura

CASA TRANSPORTABLE ÁPH80

ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura
ÁBATON Arquitectura

The last example is again a cabinet below the sink. But this time it is designed as an open shelf. Since everything in the bathroom is in white, the open shelf certainly adds to its aesthetic. It looks neat and clean. In the open plan it will be easy to keep and find what you are looking for.

If you found this article interesting, you may like to read, 8 beautiful and innovative ideas for small bathrooms

6 steps to make your home a better and happier place
Do you have more ideas of smart storage that works for small bathrooms? We are waiting to hear from you.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks