13 pictures of beautifully renovated facades to inspire you!

When you have a standalone structure for a house then its exterior façade become as important as interiors as its design and layout speaks volumes about what onlookers can expect when they step into the house. Weather a façade is designed in conventional modern, rustic or classic styles or unconventional industrial style the focus should always be on creating an impressive entrance. Today a wide variety of materials like glass, stone, concrete, wood and metal are used to decorate facades in an impressive manner. In this ideabook we present 13 creative façade ideas designed by our professionals that can be easily applied any house to make its exteriors impressive.