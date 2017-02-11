5 top tips for decorating your house

What will be your answer if we ask what makes a house look good?
May be your answer will be furniture and accessories or layout and designs or colors or structural appearance of the home or… The answer is all of them together and much more. The main elements that make up a home may not impress independently. But together it may have a powerful impact on the overall look and feel of the home. To sum it up, all the elements have to create an aesthetic impact as a whole and not individually. Of course, in order to create this harmony and a smooth transition from one space to other, we have to consider a few fine points. This is very important in order to make a house look beautiful. In this ideabook, we carefully examine a home project that illustrates the importance of detailing in order to fall in a category of good décor.
One of the most important aspects we need to consider when designing and decorating our house is its wall details. A beautiful wall is one the most basic element that enhances the aesthetics and attractiveness of the entire decor. In this house designed by Hebart Architecture Decoration Company, the entrance wall is attractive with all its details. The wall beside the silvery door is covered with stones. The wooden panels on it hide the lighting units which when illuminated leaves a fascinating affect on the wall. The pearl texture on the door immediately grabs the attention. Stylishly it completes the wall decoration.
In a home with two or more floor, staircase is an integral part of its architecture. Poor or sloppy design of stairway will have a negative effect on the entire living space of the house. Hence, designing the stairs with all its minute details is most important for the overall layout of the house. In this stairs, the elegance of white color and the warmth of the wooden tones are creating a perfect ambiance. Together they will never go wrong and will always complement each other.
It is usually believed that in bathrooms you don’t have much design options. If the bathroom is a small square area, then the options further shrink. However, on the contrary, there is a lot of scope for designing to make the bathroom look wonderful. For example, a beautiful bathroom cabinet can change the entire look of the area. It is very easy to create this change! Get some different and unusual handles from the store. Replace the simple wardrobe handles with some exquisite one to get a unique and entirely different look.
The design of the kitchen area is mainly dependent on the color of the kitchen cabinets. The recent trend in the kitchen design is that the lower cabinets are darker and the upper cabinets are light colored. The philosophy behind it is that the dual color application creates movement and depth in the kitchen. New trends in kitchen decorating: Double colored cabinets as we have discussed in our article here.
Of course we cannot ignore the garden. A well maintained garden whether it is inside or outside of the house, it changes the look of the space. The gardens are in fact a part of our house. It complements the decor and harmonizes the atmosphere of the house and life in it.