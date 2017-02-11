5 top tips for decorating your house

What will be your answer if we ask what makes a house look good?

May be your answer will be furniture and accessories or layout and designs or colors or structural appearance of the home or… The answer is all of them together and much more. The main elements that make up a home may not impress independently. But together it may have a powerful impact on the overall look and feel of the home. To sum it up, all the elements have to create an aesthetic impact as a whole and not individually. Of course, in order to create this harmony and a smooth transition from one space to other, we have to consider a few fine points. This is very important in order to make a house look beautiful. In this ideabook, we carefully examine a home project that illustrates the importance of detailing in order to fall in a category of good décor.