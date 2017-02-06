5 renovation pictures of two-storey houses

At Homify, we simply love renovations! Transforming a space is fun and enjoyable! With a bit of creativity and ingenuity you can change the way your home looks! Even the most drab and dull looking rooms and houses can be made cosy and more usable.
Today, we present to you the remodeling of 5 facades – before and after pictures that will inspire you to get started on your much postponed project. Some of these houses were already built with a design in mind, while others were renovated by creative designers.
This is a typical old house design that has a slight design intent with a basic garage, very basic garden and not so appealing balcony. Though the house may have looked glorious when built in its time, low upkeep and lack of maintenance and care, has made the house look old and debilitated.
And, then came in the creative designers who transformed the face of the house with just a few changes! This remodeling plan is simple and easy to implement and calls for a simple garden, a wider and modernistic looking garage with white grills, a modern balcony with glass replacing the wooden doors and elegant looking aluminium railings. A huge window with a mirror finish is added to the plan to give the house a more modern look and feel!
Fractionation of a house is a popular trick among many homeowners to utilize space better, but more often than not the design and look of the house is compromised. This house is one such example where you can see overlapping planes that have no logical order, design or appeal. Even the design of the ceiling and the color opted is simply horrendous.
In this remodeling plan, the designer has proposed a faint gray shade on the main fall with wooden trims and protected latticed windows that give the house a very contemporary look. A nice and cosy upper terrace makes way for a spot to relax on a lazy Sunday afternoon, while giving the house a very chic look.
The design of this house is a lot like the previous one on our list. Though the owner has given a personal touch by adding a garage look and used three colors to spruce up the look, there is still something amiss!
And, now it is time for the new design. The garage doors are traded for a cooler looking shiny black garage pedestrian door, and the terrace is spruced up with glass and steel railing. A set of light on the top of the building and door highlight the beauty of this simple yet elegant looking house.
This is one house, you definitely do not want to live in, do you? Old, dirty, unkempt and scruffy this house is an eyesore. The overgrown garden is no less than a forest of terror. And though the color is soft and somber, it does lil’ good to spruce up the exteriors of the house.
The new face of the house is impressive. Blue wood veneer gives the house a fresh and contemporary appeal, while the really thin windows make the home more charming, regal, and elegant.
Whether it is the green or the design, you really can't tell! But, the house looks like a beat up warehouse. The absence of contrasts, boarded windows, rusty fence and grilled gate make the house look rather dull and lifeless. A homeowner’s nightmare, this house is every designer’s dream project.
Now, this is what you call a real transformation! The plan includes a fresh coat of colors. A lovely palette of pink, yellow and white has been used to give this house a revamp. The result is chic, modern and a feast to the eyes.