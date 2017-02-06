5 renovation pictures of two-storey houses

At Homify, we simply love renovations! Transforming a space is fun and enjoyable! With a bit of creativity and ingenuity you can change the way your home looks! Even the most drab and dull looking rooms and houses can be made cosy and more usable.

Today, we present to you the remodeling of 5 facades – before and after pictures that will inspire you to get started on your much postponed project. Some of these houses were already built with a design in mind, while others were renovated by creative designers.