Stunning ideas to add patterns in your home decor

Designing your home with a one-dimensional theme may get a little uninteresting after a while. The best way to always have your home decor stand out is by layering the designs by mixing colours and patterns for an interesting space. However, adding layers of patterns can be quite complex and won't give you the results you wish.

Layering patterns works brilliantly with walls, flooring, upholstery or the ceilings. But venturing into a new layering space can be a bit challenging. The easiest way to add patterns to your home is finding the right balance between the colours of your decor and the pattern you wish to incorporate. Here are some ideas to help to adorn your home decor with patterns.