Stunning ideas to add patterns in your home decor

Designing your home with a one-dimensional theme may get a little uninteresting after a while. The best way to always have your home decor stand out is by layering the designs by mixing colours and patterns for an interesting space. However, adding layers of patterns can be quite complex and won't give you the results you wish.
Layering patterns works brilliantly with walls, flooring, upholstery or the ceilings. But venturing into a new layering space can be a bit challenging. The easiest way to add patterns to your home is finding the right balance between the colours of your decor and the pattern you wish to incorporate. Here are some ideas to help to adorn your home decor with patterns.
If you want to stick to the minimal or Scandinavian style of your home but wish to add patterns, embellish the walls with patterned paintings or wall hangings. This complements the decor of the home and stands out brilliantly, giving you the best of both worlds.
Decorating your home with patterned wallpaper changes the dynamic of your decor. When you're going for a bold print, keep the colour palette of the room minimal. Choosing the right wallpaper for your home plays a crucial role and determines the style of your decor. Keep this rule in mind—bold printed wallpaper blends well with minimal style and minimal patterned wallpaper blends well with brighter decors.
Following the eclectic style, adding patterned furniture gives your home a unique and exclusive style. The patterned furniture, like this geometric table, enhances the decor of your home and adds a pop of colour.
The easiest way to incorporate patterns into your home decor is by adding printed cushions with a variety of styles for an enhanced look. From pop-art inspired cushion covers to abstract, these cushions embellish the decor with a stylish look.
Another quick way to incorporate patterns, adding patterned linen to your home enhances the style of the decor. From vibrant to subtle, the patterns on the linen can be designed to complement the style of your home decor.
Rugs have always been an excellent addition to any home. Instead of opting for a solid-coloured rug, choose a patterned rug. By adoring the home with a patterned rug, you layer the style of your decor without making it seem too garish.
Redecorating your entire home decor to incorporate patterns may be challenging. Instead, choose patterned accents to blend well with the style of your home. You can enhance the decor with patterned upholstery, lampshades, or mirrors.