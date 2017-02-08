Your browser is out-of-date.

26 pictures of fences for safety and aesthetics

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Bramy i furtki PCV, Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
To make a lasting impression on your guests it is essential to have a beautiful front porch or a garden. The best way to enhance its appeal is by adding designer fences that will help demarcate your premises from its surrounding areas. 

Here are 26 different fencing styles that will surely make your home stand out.

1.Horizontal metal bars

Ogrodzenia realizacje, Nive Nive Garden Fencing & walls Aluminium/Zinc Grey
If you are looking for a simple yet chic design, then we recommend opting for these painted metal bars. It allows you to see between both separate areas giving an illusion of space.

2. Classic wooden fence

Bramy i furtki PCV, Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
If you prefer a refined and subtle look for your garden then try wooden fences like these which never go out of style.

3. Geometrical designs

Kratki ogrodowe PCV, Ogrodzenia PCV Ogrodzenia PCV Classic style garden
To create a more unique looking fence you can always try out geometrical designs. Like the designer in this picture has constructed a facade that has mini diamond cutouts in the entire panel.

4. Traditional iron fence

homify Garden Fencing & walls
For added security and demarking your private space, you can always go with traditional wrought iron gates and fences.

5. Curved fences

homify Garden Fencing & walls
To increase the aesthetic appeal of your home and garden opt for curved fences like this one.

6. Stone and wrought iron facade

homify Garden Fencing & walls
Made by combining sections of stones and wrought iron, fences like these will give you the feeling of space and are long lasting as well


7. Iron grills

homify Garden Fencing & walls
The most easily available and affordable fences are iron grills. They can be used in lawns and also in the balconies.

8. Wide Pallets

Realizacja ogrodzenia 20, Armet Armet Garden Fencing & walls
To make your space look bigger and to ease out the transaction from indoors to outdoors use similar wide pallets to create fences.

9. Half and half

Realizacja ogrodzenia 16, Armet Armet Garden Fencing & walls
Give your home a more Victorian mansion like feel by using low stone walls and horizontal iron spiers.

10. Waves

Nowoczesny wzór ogrodzenia Firmy SOLMET, SOLMET PUH Import-Eksport SOLMET PUH Import-Eksport
Another great way to combine your outdoors to the lawns is by using these wide vertical waves or curves, which allows proper ventilation.

11. Designer iron

Realizacja ogrodzenia 15, Armet Armet
If you have decided to use iron as your fencing material then sprucing it up with such designs can be a great way to increase its overall beauty.

12. Wooden and jute

Holzzäune, meingartenversand.de meingartenversand.de Garden Fencing & walls
Fences created for areas that are away from direct sunlight can be designed using wooden panels and jute knitted centers.

13. Glass

Taras drewniany w Cigacicach k. Zielonej Góry, PHU Bortnowski PHU Bortnowski
Glass is the most suitable material for constructing demarkers for high-rise decks, as it does not interfere with the outdoor views.

14. High vertical

Realizacja ogrodzenia 10, Armet Armet Garden Fencing & walls
For a more elegant look going with high metal fences like these can work wonders. It will brighten the garden and will also increase the airflow.

15. Sliding partitions

homify Garden Fencing & walls
If you are looking to save some space and want convenient maneuvering of the partitions then using sliders or rolling fences is highly recommended.

16. Low-rise horizontal

カンナキュートと仔猫のお庭, 株式会社エクスリーフ 株式会社エクスリーフ Garden Plants & flowers Bricks Wood effect
There are many areas in the house itself that need to be demarcated from each other like our garden and parking. Such low rise fences can be the perfect option for similar purposes.

17. Barn style

Ganz nach belieben selber gestalten!, Triumph-Zaunsysteme Triumph-Zaunsysteme Classic style garden
For a rustic barn feel you can always create these wooden fences that use only two wide panels placed between stone pillars.

18. Low rise iron grills

Die Vielfallt der Zäune, Triumph-Zaunsysteme Triumph-Zaunsysteme Garden Fencing & walls
If you own a simple little place like shown in the picture then keeping your fencing style low-rise is ideal as it helps make your house low bigger.

19. Long and short iron spiers

Die Vielfallt der Zäune, Triumph-Zaunsysteme Triumph-Zaunsysteme Garden Fencing & walls
You can easily create designer fencing for your garden with a minimal budget by alternating one long and one short iron spier throughout the horizontal area.

20. High-rise wooden panels

Holzzäune, meingartenversand.de meingartenversand.de Garden Fencing & walls
To completely cordon off your premises from other public areas around you using such wooden panels can be an excellent idea.

21. Slim horizontal panels

ハートのレンガアプローチ, 株式会社エクスリーフ 株式会社エクスリーフ Garden Fencing & walls Plastic White
There are fences that are only used to beautify a specific area and if you too are looking for such options then try out these slim horizontal panels. They can be made from both wood and metal.

22. Country style

Holzzäune, meingartenversand.de meingartenversand.de Garden Fencing & walls
To keep it simple and clean you can use brown wood country-side fencing system. It replicates handmade traditional design to take you back in time.

23. Concrete walls

individuelle Zaunsysteme, Triumph-Zaunsysteme Triumph-Zaunsysteme Garden Fencing & walls
If you want to create solid boundaries around your house then constructing concrete walls or blocks or walls i sthe right way to go.

24. Geometric squares

Casa Habitación. Amézquita Córdova, 810 Arquitectos 810 Arquitectos Modern houses
There are numerous geometric designs that you can choose from and one of them is this fence made by aligning small squares together.

25. Stone grills

Pabellón 3e, TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual TACO Taller de Arquitectura Contextual Modern houses
If money is no constraint then using stone carved panels is something that you must try. It will not only separate your desired area but will also make your garden look grand.

26. Concrete high and low

HUARAZ 14, [TT ARQUITECTOS] [TT ARQUITECTOS] Modern houses
A modern house is something that we all dream of and to make your place just like than you can create such unique fences.You can start by using high-rise walls and then placing low-rise iron grills on them. 

Check out our other ideabooks for more tips on how to beautify your home.

Which one of these ideas inspired you the most?


