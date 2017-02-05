Your browser is out-of-date.

Top 5- Pooja rooms, modular kitchens, interior designs and Indian houses

Ruqaiyya Hussain Ruqaiyya Hussain
DanKuchen keukenimpressies, DanKüchen Studio Hengelo DanKüchen Studio Hengelo KitchenStorage
Welcome back to the official top 5 of the week from homify. Here, we present you a list of the most trending interior decoration and designing topics from India. So the springs are here and everyone is looking to renovate their houses from tip to toe. Today's list of top 5 blogs includes different corners and house sections discussed in details. Pooja rooms, interior designs of house, modular kitchen are some of the highlight of this list.

So, without wasting any time, let us have a look at what is in store for us in today's Top 5 list of Ideabooks.

Pooja room designs

Pooja room homify Houses
Pooja room

Indian families are highly ritualistic and they cannot compromise with the beauty of their mandirs and pooja rooms. Therefore, people constantly are looking for beautiful Pooja room designs that offer proper space utilization, lighting, space saving and depict creativity. 

Here is a look at the top Pooja room designs that you can have at your home. 

Installing modular kitchens- Things to know!

Walnut kitchens Designer Kitchen by Morgan Classic style kitchen
Walnut kitchens

Modular kitchens are popular these days as people want to use every nook and corner of their space. Easier to assemble and use, they are a big hit among the modern Indian families. Being different to the traditional kitchen structures, they need some special considerations to be cared of. 

This ideabook throws light on some important factors to consider before switching to a modular kitchen design. Have a look at them here

Interior design ideas for your home

Contemporary Living Room with Home Automation, Takeaway Interiors Takeaway Interiors Modern living room Property,Furniture,Decoration,Comfort,Table,Building,Interior design,Lighting,Architecture,Couch
Contemporary Living Room with Home Automation

Winters have gone and thus, it is time to get rid of those heavy drapes and curtains. Welcome the springs with new interiors and designs within your homes. Your house interiors should settle for nothing less than perfection, colorful, and truly decorative. 

If you also want to rope in beautiful interior designs then this ideabook will definitely fill your mind with brilliant ideas. Have a look at them directly to understand better. 

Stunning apartment for Indian family

Ristrutturazione appartamento 100 mq, Fabiola Ferrarello Fabiola Ferrarello
Ristrutturazione appartamento 100 mq

A small apartment is all you need to convert a space into your dream house! At least, this is what you will say when you will have a look at this house. This small and low budget apartment boasts of everything one needs to live a comfortable lavishing life. Simple house plan yet dynamic style, this apartment will top the list of inspirations for you. So, click on this link and you can take a tour into the house directly.

Truths about Interior designing

Modular Kitchen Design Bangalore Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company Modern kitchen Plywood Grey modular kitchen,home interior,interior service,residential interio,kithcen interior
Modular Kitchen Design Bangalore

Most of the homeowners often hesitate when it comes to hiring interior designers for their homes. In fact, many of them consider it to be an additional expense or time-waste. If you are  among these then here is a list of truths you should know about hiring interior designers.

Click on this link to unveil the truths of interior designing 

A beautiful home in Mumbai designed in 50 lakh rupees
What is your favorite ideabook of the week?


