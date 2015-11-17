6 smart ways to make your bedroom more colourful

The bedroom in your home is a sacred place, designed specifically for relaxation after a long, tiring day. It's a place where you relax, you sleep, and you dream, so it should also be the place where you enjoy spending time in. Decorating your bedroom, compact or big, requires blending of your choices and styles. Giving the room a colourful appearance is the best way to make your bedroom stand out.
There are multiple ways to change the style of your bedroom and make it a little more vibrant. Here are some few smart ways to spruce up your bedroom.
The easiest and quickest way to instantly brighten up your bedroom is by painting the walls in a colourful shade. You can choose from a massive palette, depending on the style and design of your bedroom. From calming pastels to vibrant neons, the options to decorate your walls are endless.
Another way to quickly add colour to your bedroom is by adorning the walls with colourful wallpaper. You can design the walls with solid, printed, abstract, text, or multiple patterned wallpaper to suit the style of your bedroom.
The linen you choose to decorate your bedding with makes a huge difference to the style of your bedroom. To add a burst of colour to your bedroom, you can choose to adorn the room with vibrantly shaded linen. For more pizazz, you can choose to add printed throw pillows across the bed.
For more ideas on bedroom decor, visit Sanskriti Architects.
If you prefer your bedroom to be neutrally shaded but want it to stand out with colour, you can furnish the room with coloured furniture. You can either choose to decorate the bedroom with a coloured dresser or a vibrant upholstered chair. By adding these elements, your bedroom gets that pop of colour you want.
There are small and big ways to change the colour scheme of your bedroom. If you are keen on adding colour without making massive changes, you can always add colourful accents to the bedroom. From decor accents like a bright lampshade to a printed mirror, your bedroom instantly gets the colour it needs.
The quickest way to embellish your bedroom with colour is adding bright accessories like a wall painting or a decor accessory. These little additions don't change the style of your bedroom but also brighten the room with their vibrancy.
Check out these compact bedroom ideas for more inspiration.