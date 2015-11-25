​6 Headboard designs for a cosy bed

A bed is surely known for its comfort. But in modern times, it is also known highly for its design and pattern. A headboard is the most essential part of the bed design. It is the make or break deal of the bed that is responsible for giving a unique and distinctive touch to the bed and the bedroom. Headboards designs have been available in many ways. While a plain wooden headboard was in fashion for a long time, it was then replaced by metallic, backlit and much funkier patterns. This idea book brings to light some of the popular headboard designs that would be a great addition to your master bed. These designs would not only accentuate the look of your bed, but will also take your bedroom design to a new level. We would also like to introduce some multipurpose headboards that can also be used as a smart storage idea. Let’s get started with the designs.
A backlit design is used for creating a dramatic effect in the room. In this case, you can go with wooden, metallic or any headboard of your choice. The only consideration is that the headboard needs to be backlit properly. The backlit lights need to placed in a concealed manner such that it creates a marvelous effect once dark. You can as well try to match the lighting pattern with the wall and the ceiling so that overall wonderful effect is created. Try opting for funkier colours like neon green and blue if you want an electrifying effect in your bedroom. If you like to have a subtle touch, even soft yellow lights emerging from curvaceous patterns will also be a good option. If you are going for backlit designs, try opting for very light wall colours as they make the lights much visible.
A modern headboard design is all about uniqueness and creativity. The designers are now designing beds according to the overall bedroom décor. Especially for small city apartments, the designers have come up with trendy designs that are though minimally designed leave an everlasting impression in your bedroom. The modern headboards are expertly crafted in rare designs and classy patterns. They are made in wooden, metallic and puffed material. The dimensions of a headboard are made such that they suit the wall, ceiling and the overall décor. Even for kid’s bedroom, the headboard is created using their favourite theme, be it princess, cartoon character or even a natural jungle theme. Just like in the picture, you can see headboard that extends all through the ceiling creating a perfect C shape. Headboards like such add a glamorous and dramatic effect to the room.
A classic wooden headboard has been popular since last few decades. Designed out of durable and semi-durable woods, these headboards have been used in almost every part of the world. The wooden headboards can be made out of teak, ebony and oak wood for an everlasting impact. For an inexpensive option, you might as well go with mica or mica-coated headboards. In any of the above cases a wooden headboards will give a highly durable and sturdy stance. Extremely used in country style houses and rustic houses, wooden headboards are also popular in city dwellers. These headboards are either coloured in light, medium or dark wooden shades that can be chosen according to the room décor. You can even go for a shaded bed with different tones of wood, as it will surely be the focal point of the room.
A metallic headboard is commonly seen in rustic houses or country style houses. This style is no doubt little old school, but surely has a cheerful impact of its own. It comes in sleek and slender and curvaceous patterns that basically decide the overall look of the bed and the room. The metallic headboards go well with wrought iron beds that are long lasting and much affordable than wooden or modern design headboards. Try going for various curvy and artistic patterns for your daughter’s room as it imparts a highly feminine feel. The whole room will get a stunning feel if you would choose the furniture and bed linen accordingly too. Some of the headboards are easily removable, so if you want to bring your inner creativity out, you light paint them in various shades and patterns. The metallic headboards are slim and sleek and thus give the room a spacious stance.
Luxury comes in many forms. So, we thought lets show you a design where luxury is even added to the bed and headboard design. To make your bedroom more lavish and luxurious, try going for gold or silver framed beds. This imparts a perfect royal touch to your lovely abode. Also, opting for satiny and shimmery fabric that exudes a rich look makes a perfect counterpart of the shimmery metal borders. Like in the picture, blood red fabric in combination with glittering gold creates a stunning look. You could as well choose rich colours like royal blue, teal and even different shades of purple. Try going for a huge headboard that highlights your bed and makes it look straight out from a fairyland or wonderland.
A headboard cum storage bed is nothing less than a boon for the city residents. They save a lot of space and give the bedroom a much wider look. This style focuses on increasing the functionality of the headboard. In this design, the headboard space is utilised to create a storage room so that bedroom does not get cramped because of cabinets and wardrobes on all sides. You can extend the wooden cabinet pattern onto the headboard and create a headboard cum storage behind the bed so that you do not get to see cabinets all around you. Designed by Chasewood furniture, professionals from UK, this design is created to suit the room décor and also to make a display platform for collectibles and figurines. You might as well try to use different shades of wood for a special effect. By this idea, you can utilise the leftover space on bedroom walls for designing something interesting and cool.