​6 Headboard designs for a cosy bed

A modern headboard design is all about uniqueness and creativity. The designers are now designing beds according to the overall bedroom décor. Especially for small city apartments, the designers have come up with trendy designs that are though minimally designed leave an everlasting impression in your bedroom. The modern headboards are expertly crafted in rare designs and classy patterns. They are made in wooden, metallic and puffed material. The dimensions of a headboard are made such that they suit the wall, ceiling and the overall décor. Even for kid’s bedroom, the headboard is created using their favourite theme, be it princess, cartoon character or even a natural jungle theme. Just like in the picture, you can see headboard that extends all through the ceiling creating a perfect C shape. Headboards like such add a glamorous and dramatic effect to the room.

If you are fond of bright accents, here's an ideabook that will serve as a perfect guide to choose bright accents for your bedroom : Creative bedroom interiors for bright accents