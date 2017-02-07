A beautiful family home for the Indian family

Owning a beautiful house that is comfortable and trendy is a dream that every individual nurtures from the time he or she starts their professional life. In this house that we explore today you will see how close coordination between owners and interior designers has helped create a modern home that fulfills every requirement of its dwellers.
The design requirement was for interiors and exteriors to be related not only visually through windows, nor physically through doors, but there had to be a fusion between both. In addition to this requirement, the house had to have an independent professional dispatch area, which followed the design line and respected the privacy of the inhabitants of the house. Do come with us and see how the house was designed to meet all requirements and also retain personal touches of the owners.
Even though the home builders were given a rough and uneven work surface they managed to create a masterpiece with this design that is both elegant and expansive. The impressive facade with intermixed set of rectangular and square blocks is made up of several materials like brick, concrete, wood, metal and glass. Built on two levels the house appears like a contrasting mixture of opposites.
An imposing foyer that takes us into the front entrance is smart with a stone walkway and flanked by brick wall on side and ledge on the other with charming flower pots. The entire front elevation of the house comprising of foyer, living room, parking region and home office region is placed slightly away from the property edge.
As the owners wanted a private home office that is separated from the rest of the house to maintain privacy this region has clear demarcations between both public and private regions. We now come to the stylish entrance door that will allow us to explore the interiors of the house.
This elegant floating ladder connects the lower section to the private spaces of its owners comprising of three bedrooms with attached bathrooms, library and terrace. The stairs are made of varnished timber while the balustrade is all glass which together combine in a classic creation that is supported by reinforced steel for strength.
If you are worried that this section of the top floor would come crashing down any moment as it is supported by only two thin metal pillars, then rest assured that the building is structured to hold the entire protruding section without any support. The protruding section also gives the backyard some respite from midday sun and family members can relax on the rear veranda or beside the pool as the backyard is covered with a high boundary wall. Glass barriers on the balcony and corridor sections allow natural light and protect privacy for owners on the top floor.
Surrounded by a stylish wooden deck the pool is perfectly designed for fun time with family throughout the day and night. The shimmering blue lights of the pool become more prominent when all the interior lights are switched off as then one can truly appreciate the creativity of the electricians that arranged the lighting.
Let us show you an enchanting view of starlight sky from the top balcony before concluding the tour of this trendy house. The photograph taken during twilight shows the panoramic view of wide expanse of sky and houses across the landscape which is absolutely breathtaking.
