A beautiful family home for the Indian family

Owning a beautiful house that is comfortable and trendy is a dream that every individual nurtures from the time he or she starts their professional life. In this house that we explore today you will see how close coordination between owners and interior designers has helped create a modern home that fulfills every requirement of its dwellers.

The design requirement was for interiors and exteriors to be related not only visually through windows, nor physically through doors, but there had to be a fusion between both. In addition to this requirement, the house had to have an independent professional dispatch area, which followed the design line and respected the privacy of the inhabitants of the house. Do come with us and see how the house was designed to meet all requirements and also retain personal touches of the owners.