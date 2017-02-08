Your browser is out-of-date.

15 pictures of furniture made of wood that are functional and convinient

Loading admin actions …

Some pieces of furniture catch the eye not only because of their beauty or clever design, but also because they provide functionality. At homify, we’ve seen innovative furniture being used in almost every corner of homes, from living rooms to bathrooms. However, not every piece can be easily copied by a carpenter.

Today, we’ve compiled images of 15 original ideas for furniture that you can get your carpenter to remake easily.

1. Pallet coffee table

For those who love the rustic charm of upcycling, a coffee table made of pallets is an easy to implement option that adds an eclectic touch to the room.

2. Jigsaw inspired bathroom cabinet

It’s quite common to see a bathroom cabinet with a mirror on the door. This design turns things around with the mirror hidden away behind an irregular-shaped door that has storage slots on the reverse side.

3. Headboard with storage

The single child bedroom homify Modern style bedroom Solid Wood Wood effect
While wooden panels are often used to create a headboard for the bed, this piece goes a step further to create ample storage by covering the entire wall with open shelves and small cabinets. It has built-in lights too, which eliminate the need for bedside lamps.

4. Custom-fit four-poster frame

Florence Darkwood Bed homify BedroomBeds & headboards
The charm of a four-poster bed is undeniable. However, a regular four-poster bed is too large for a small apartment. Instead, you can get a narrow four-poster frame fitted on the base of a smaller bed to bring some old-world charm to it.

5. Floating dresser unit

MyHome, Canan Delevi Canan Delevi BedroomDressing tables
A dressing unit is essential for holding accessories and makeup, but not every bedroom is large enough to accommodate a regular-sized dresser. A floating shelf with drawers is a clever solution for replacing dressing table.

6. Foldable office unit

MUEBLES JUVENILES ABATIBLES, Muebles Parchis. Dormitorios Juveniles. Muebles Parchis. Dormitorios Juveniles.
In a small apartment or home, often the study or home office converts into an extra bedroom for guests. It’s wise to design furniture that fits both purposes, like in this room.


Converts into a bed

MUEBLES JUVENILES ABATIBLES, Muebles Parchis. Dormitorios Juveniles. Muebles Parchis. Dormitorios Juveniles.
The pull-down bed transforms the space into a cosy bedroom at night.

7. Shelves behind furniture

Campo Belo, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern living room
Space is scarce in most urban homes, so it’s wise to put every available inch to good use. Low shelves that fit perfectly behind sofas can be used for displaying accessories, besides creating a partition between two areas.

8. Side table and work desk

Apartamento em Campinas, Alessandra Duque Arquitetura & Interiores Alessandra Duque Arquitetura & Interiores Modern living room
In an apartment, which doesn’t have space for a study table, a sideboard in the living room can double up as a makeshift work desk.

9. Slide out storage under the stairs

Innovative storage solutions. homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs built-in storage,space saving furniture
The area under the staircase needs to be designed so that things can be accessed easily. Slide out cupboards or drawers, like the ones used in modular kitchens are a great option. They can be customized with drawers and shelves for storing jackets or shoes.

10. Tiered planter boxes for the garden

Balcony makeover - English, Studio Earthbox Studio Earthbox Country style balcony, veranda & terrace Plant,Property,Houseplant,Flowerpot,Building,Window,Fixture,Rectangle,Interior design,Wood
Making wooden planter boxes that recreate the look of raised garden beds is a great idea for adding layers to a small balcony or terrace garden. It also helps to keep the area looking neat.

11. Partition shelf

homify Modern nursery/kids room
In a small studio apartment or loft, an open shelf can provide a functional partition between private and social spaces. Storage boxes can be used for personal items that you don’t want to display.

12. Bunk beds with storage

Stanza dei Bambini, Laquercia21 Laquercia21 Eclectic style bedroom
Children love climbing up to the upper deck of a bunk bed, so instead of having them fighting over who gets to sleep on top, how about an innovative design like this one that has both beds at a higher level? Wooden steps double up as storage drawers. Additionally, the space below the bed holds pull out wardrobes and shelves for toys.

13. Bookshelf and desk

setup: Der Wohnbaukasten , studio michael hilgers studio michael hilgers Study/officeDesks
Multi-functional furniture works well in small spaces, like this unit, which resembles a bookshelf, but has a pull-down desk built into it.

14. Stylish box bed with attached side tables

homify BedroomBeds & headboards
Box beds are a common feature in apartments because of the additional storage that they provide under the mattress. However, it’s not often that we see a design like this one that has the bedside tables built into the design.

15. Sophisticated box cover for the bathtub

신규 제품 업데이트, K-BATH K-BATH BathroomBathtubs & showers
Nothing should spoil the comfort of soaking in a bathtub, so it’s nice to design storage that makes bath salts and shampoos easily accessible. When the design results in the bathtub looking as glamorous as this one, who can complain?!

See this ideabook for some clever storage solutions.

13 pictures of beautifully renovated facades to inspire you!
Which of these designs is your favourite? Reply in the comments.


