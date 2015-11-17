Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

6 Amazing home swimming pool designs

Aarti Tripathi Aarti Tripathi
HOTEL POSADA SANTA QUITERIA, SOMAÉN. CONSULIDACIONES Y CONTRATAS S.L, CONSOLIDACIONES Y CONTRATAS S.L CONSOLIDACIONES Y CONTRATAS S.L Pool
Loading admin actions …

Having a well-elevated and perfectly designed house is a fantasy of every individual. On to that, a swimming pool can add to the beauty of the residence as it works like a cherry on the top. During summers, the weather is humid and hot and to get rid of this heat nothing can be more refreshing than a swimming pool. On the other hand, it also serves as a luxury in a yet so lavishly designed house. One can have a nice place to chill out and along with it; a spa with colorful splashes of water can provide a visual effect to the area. Once you decide from among the home swimming pool designs available, the one to be mapped out, you can determine the shape and size that will work out the best for your homestead. Here are some amazing designs that one can consider while digging out a luxurious swimming pool to enhance the pleasantness of accommodation.

Sea Side

Vivienda. Andratx, Bibiana Lattuca Bibiana Lattuca Pool
Bibiana Lattuca

Bibiana Lattuca
Bibiana Lattuca
Bibiana Lattuca

Nothing can be more alluring than having a swimming pool on the side of the sea. Sitting in the middle of a pool separated from the seashore provides a different kind of pleasure. Other than that, it adds to the comeliness of a beach house or a small villa that you reside in. The ocean view right in front creates an eye calming effect. It is a stunning combination of the man made and the nature. It is probably one of the best human made home swimming pool designs to choose from. In fact, it is a brilliant idea to make perfect use of the site’s natural elements and build a pool.

Resort Style

HOTEL POSADA SANTA QUITERIA, SOMAÉN. CONSULIDACIONES Y CONTRATAS S.L, CONSOLIDACIONES Y CONTRATAS S.L CONSOLIDACIONES Y CONTRATAS S.L Pool
CONSOLIDACIONES Y CONTRATAS S.L

CONSOLIDACIONES Y CONTRATAS S.L
CONSOLIDACIONES Y CONTRATAS S.L
CONSOLIDACIONES Y CONTRATAS S.L

An ideal swimming pool for residence can be a resort style pool. It exhibits a picturesque of landscapes dotting through the Pacific. To have some additional features can be an added consideration. These can include spas, water slides, pool bars with seats. Also, these special features help to make resort style swimming pool a big hit among guests. An ideal pool style for friends, family, and/or patrons can be this kind of swimming pool offering a gala time to everyone. In addition, with this pool idea, one can rock pool parties and fetch a sure appreciation from the visitors.

Island Feel

Grand Velas Riviera Maya / Velas Resorts., MC Design MC Design Pool Marble Turquoise
MC Design

MC Design
MC Design
MC Design

Island Feel is another best example of the marvelous man made pool. It gives a feel like you are on an island, enjoying the calmness and soothe of natural surroundings. To add to the beauty of the pool set up, features like waterfalls and artificial tropical plants around the pool can be a good idea. It, on the other hand will make  home look adorable and worth appreciating. It is an accurate homogeneity of comfort and splendor, accompanied by happiness for the homeowner.

Jacuzzi Swimming Pool

Casa - Mar del Plata, Arquitectos del Sur Arquitectos del Sur Pool
Arquitectos del Sur

Arquitectos del Sur
Arquitectos del Sur
Arquitectos del Sur

A Jacuzzi style swimming pool is the other name for hot tubs and whirlpools, these comprise of massaging jet streams of warm water so that one can relax and rejuvenate your body through hydrotherapy. However, if one want to have a pool with 36 inches high hot tubs, not for swimming but to relish the warm water, then Jacuzzi can be shortlisted among the most appropriate home swimming pool designs that would not be a bad option to go for, at all. Nevertheless, these pools do not lag behind in popularity if compared to the large leisure pools because due to their small structure, these can easily be set up whether you want to place the hot tub inside or outside. So, here is a perfect pool for people who prefer a special lolling setting over a huge exercise fragment.

Beach Style

Sombrilla con soporte lateral, EL MAITEN EL MAITEN Pool Aluminium/Zinc Beige
EL MAITEN

EL MAITEN
EL MAITEN
EL MAITEN

Beach style pool is the most graceful design that truly makes your swimming pool serve as a nature pool, a pet’s pool, a kiddies pool and of course a swimmer’s pool. In short, it is an ideal family pool as the large beaches that surround the pool generates an environment of fun and frolic for everyone; Dad, Mom, Kids as well as the pet of the house will all find their own kind of enjoyment on the beach.

Rectangular Shaped

Project 7 Windlesham, Flairlight Designs Ltd Flairlight Designs Ltd Pool
Flairlight Designs Ltd

Project 7 Windlesham

Flairlight Designs Ltd
Flairlight Designs Ltd
Flairlight Designs Ltd

When the area to install a swimming pool is limited, the best swimming pool design that you can select is the rectangular shaped one. It offers you an advantage of having a great pool in a small area. This matches correctly with the design of your residential building whether it is a cottage or a bungalow. The cool water is refreshing enough for the owner of the house to finally feel comfortable in this amount of space. After experiencing the repose and tranquility of rectangular shaped pool, one can find that it is one of those home swimming pool designs that simply suit their taste. Hence, here are various alternatives to choose from when you set out to select that fabulous swimming pool design for your residence. Go for the one that you fancy and that goes perfectly with the structure and delineation of your house. Crystal Swimming Pools India Pvt Ltd build the best swimming pools designs in India.

5 Beautiful main doors


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks