15 pictures of doors and gates that will leave your visitors stunned

Your main entrance gate is the first thing anyone notices about your home. It is time to pay attention to your entrance gate and it is unwise to ignore it otherwise.
Carry over the style of your gate throughout the home so your visitors see the grandeur that they witnessed in the entrance.
The materials that give your door its structure matter a lot. Plan in advance over the materials you are planning to use and then install the gate.
Wood is one material that goes with every style, be it traditional or modern. Install wooden gates reinforced with steel or other materials for strength.
Invoke curiosity with a door that made looks like a single large block that is made of two smaller units. Watch the wonder on your visitors’ face!
Add modernity and elegance to your entrance with black gates that protect and inspire awe
Even the simplest of designs can be given a twist (literally!) to modernise your home. Look at this gate here that dazzles by spinning 90 degrees to surprise your visitors.
Even the simplest of forms can look appealing with a little creativity. This simple door protects and at the same time its beauty is bolstered by decorative pieces that match in pattern and colours.
Bring about a modernism about your entrance by balancing out everything around your door, from the façade to the roof. The shape, size and colours can be matched for s stunning entrance into your home.
Safety is a must in every home. But that does not mean you block out your home from the outside world. Instead, create a little curiosity by installing a gate with patterns that allows a little sneak peek of your home but ensures total security at the same time.
Do not over decorate your entrance gates. Keep it minimal and do not take “less is more” slightly.
You can hire a designer to attain the look that you desire.
You can have a gate with a neutral tone but can still make it attractive by rendering shapes that play with light.
Remember, the entrance door is all about security. Install a solid piece, but it need not be boring. This door here is majestic and its presence is formidable.
It is paramount that the gate to your entrance matches your façade. Here is a beautiful entrance to a home where the ceiling strategically is extended a bit in the front.
Why not be a little colourful with your gates? Have fun and install gates in bold colours that stand out. But, just remember that the simplest forms look the best in colours.
Sometimes, your entrance door is small and goes unnoticed and its appearance is not in your control. But that does not mean you cannot have fun! Install such adornments that border your door so your door gets the attention it deserves.
Modernity means elegance and what is more elegant than the classic black and white combination!
