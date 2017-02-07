10 images of small gardens in unused spaces of your home

Every house has a space which is quite challenging to use. So, it usually happens that either this space remains unused or over a period becomes a dumping space. Well… not anymore! We at Homify are here to stimulate your creativity and give ideas to convert this unused space into a beautiful garden.

Why a garden? The answer is that who doesn’t love a garden! Your dream to have a garden in your home could be realized even if you don’t have a proper lawn or gardening space in your home. Take a cue from this ideabook, and create a small garden in unused spaces of your house.

Don’t believe me? Just have a look at these 10 images and get inspired.