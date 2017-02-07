Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 images of small gardens in unused spaces of your home

LEENA JHA HOMIFY LEENA JHA HOMIFY
homify Modern garden
Loading admin actions …

Every house has a space which is quite challenging to use. So, it usually happens that either this space remains unused or over a period becomes a dumping space. Well… not anymore! We at Homify are here to stimulate your creativity and give ideas to convert this unused space into a beautiful garden.     

Why a garden? The answer is that who doesn’t love a garden! Your dream to have a garden in your home could be realized even if you don’t have a proper lawn or gardening space in your home. Take a cue from this ideabook, and create a small garden in unused spaces of your house.

Don’t believe me? Just have a look at these 10 images and get inspired.

The window from outside

Casa SDLV, sanzpont [arquitectura] sanzpont [arquitectura] Villas
sanzpont [arquitectura]

sanzpont [arquitectura]
sanzpont [arquitectura]
sanzpont [arquitectura]

The plants can elevate the look of your house instantaneously. You can use planters to create a small garden just outside the large windows of your house. This space otherwise is of no use. But the moment you turn it into a green space, your neighbors will surely copy it.

Above the garage

Casa LA 356, RIMA Arquitectura RIMA Arquitectura Modern houses Concrete
RIMA Arquitectura

RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura
RIMA Arquitectura

Isn’t the garage the most neglected area of a house? You can change that impression by simply turning the area above the garage door into a beautiful garden. What instantly grabs our attention in this image is the greenery. It’s only later we realise that it is just above the garage door.

​Between the pillars

bedi residence, 23DC Architects 23DC Architects Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
23DC Architects

bedi residence

23DC Architects
23DC Architects
23DC Architects

It is a creative use of a useless space. The boring pillars erected as a protective fence has become exciting just by placing plants in between them. Throw a party for family and friends here and be admired for your creativity.

​The Pathway

CASA VIMA, AMG Arquitectura Integral AMG Arquitectura Integral Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Ceramic
AMG Arquitectura Integral

AMG Arquitectura Integral
AMG Arquitectura Integral
AMG Arquitectura Integral

Create a small garden on the side space of pathway. You can use planters for it. If the walk is along the colorful flowering plants and a few trees, no one would mind a little narrowing of the pathway.

The green corridor

Indoor Landscape homify Modern garden
homify

Indoor Landscape

homify
homify
homify

Instead of hanging obvious painting on the wall, create a vertical garden in the corridor of your house. It will look strikingly amazing.

Below the stairs

mr sajeev kumar s residence at girugambakkam, near m.i.o.t hospital, chennai ,tamilnadu, Muraliarchitects Muraliarchitects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Plant,Building,Window,Fixture,Wood,Architecture,Interior design,Door,Real estate,Facade
Muraliarchitects

mr sajeev kumar s residence at girugambakkam, near m.i.o.t hospital, chennai ,tamilnadu

Muraliarchitects
Muraliarchitects
Muraliarchitects

Create a small garden under the stairs and bring nature right into your home. Trust us, you cannot find a better use of this space. Choose the plants depending upon the amount of sunlight this area gets.


​The entrance door

PUERTAS DE MADERA DE LENGA, Ignisterra S.A. Ignisterra S.A. Modern windows & doors Wood Brown
Ignisterra S.A.

Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.
Ignisterra S.A.

You can turn the small space just outside the entrance door into a garden. Planters, pots and a small garden will make your entrance look green, beautiful and welcoming.

​The window pane

homify Modern windows & doors
homify

homify
homify
homify

Create your own beautiful garden on the window pane. This space, in any house, has no use. Just imagine how beautiful your house will look when the flowers are in full bloom.

Internal courtyard

Internal Court 4site architects Asian style garden Solid Wood Brown Property,Plant,Door,Wood,Fixture,Interior design,Building,Architecture,Houseplant,Hall
4site architects

Internal Court

4site architects
4site architects
4site architects

If you have taken the balcony of your house inside to extend the living room, make it appealing. What could be more appealing than a beautiful small garden! A small garden could be created along the walls of courtyard. It will make this area desirable. The pergolas above will bring in natural lights for the plants to flourish.

Bathing in nature

G Farm House, Kumar Moorthy & Associates Kumar Moorthy & Associates Eclectic style bathroom Plant,Property,Plumbing fixture,Interior design,Houseplant,Building,Bathroom,Flooring,Floor,Real estate
Kumar Moorthy &amp; Associates

G Farm House

Kumar Moorthy & Associates
Kumar Moorthy &amp; Associates
Kumar Moorthy & Associates

Ever thought of taking your bath or using toilet facilities in your own private natural space? Imagine maneuvering your path everyday through a small garden while going for bath or watching the greenery while seated on the toilet seat. You might have winged visitors too from above.

If you need more inspiration of garden, please visit: Once you've see these 19 gardens you'll want to renovate yours

A small and well designed apartment for young Indian couples
Which innovative idea inspired you the most? We are waiting to hear from you.


Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks