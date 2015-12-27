Dress your windows in spectacular style!

Curtains and blinds are two awesome ways of dressing up windows, and they both come with their unique advantages and disadvantages. While curtains require more maintenance as they need to be washed, blinds lack the soft texture that curtains have. If you can't make up your mind on which to use, you can always use both and get the best of both worlds.
This idea guide features 6 beautiful curtains and blinds which will dress up your windows to impress. They are not only impressive aesthetically, but also functionally. Let's browse through some of these pictures and get inspired! We hope you will enjoy this idea guide.
These transparent monsoon blinds are ideal for balconies, patios and verandas as they provide shelter against the rain, but let natural light in at the same time. The railings attached to the transparent blinds weigh them down to keep them from flying around in the wind.
Sheer curtains have a certain gracefulness and elegance to them that is wonderfully charming. The way the light material dances to the songs of the wind, while the transparent drapes allow the sunlight to penetrate through the room is simply beautiful.
Pictured here, we see a white curtain with patches of intricate patterns on them. Sheer curtains can be complimented with thicker drapes over them folded and pleated neatly to the side, or with blinds beneath them. This way you can choose to let natural light in or choose to block the glaring light from entering the room as you wish.
These unique sloping roller blinds pictured here create an interesting visual effect with their unusual design. The roller blinds have a dual shade which have one continuous fabric that alternates between a sheer voile and a privacy fabric, giving you total control over your view and privacy. All you have to do is tilt the blinds to welcome the light through the sheer voile, and tilt it again to make the blinds close when you don't want light shining through.
You can select the exact amount of light that comes in as the integrated bottom rail allows the fabric to slide through. When the blinds are completely raised, they disappear out of sight, leaving the windows transparent for external views.
Printed blinds like the one pictured here are an interesting alternative to curtains and the usual blinds. The only disadvantage is that you cannot control the amount of light that penetrates through. We think this type of printed blinds could be ideal for a bathroom window.The delicate tiny green floral designs are perfect for dressing up the windows with some color and pattern.
If you want to check out other designs of blinds, have a look at Clinique window blind systems, specialists in curtains, blinds, and shutters based in Cochin.
Pictured here, we see another design of dual shade roller blinds which have the same function as the sloping roller blinds mentioned above. The only difference is these roller blinds are vertically shaped instead of sloped.
These modern dual shade roller blinds are one of the newest additions for dressing up windows, and are perfect for a contemporary home. They are well suited for any room in the house. Automation is also available if needed for both this design and the sloped one as well.
The floral curtains pictured here are ideal for adding a cheerful and positive mood to any room. The lilac shades of both the floral curtains and the sheer voile beneath enhance the delicateness of the floral design. The color lilac is usually associated with spiritual matters and feminine energy.
Other than curtains and blinds, there are also other alternatives to dressing up windows. Browse through window decorations here on homify for more ideas and inspiration.
We hope you have found some new was of dressing up your windows through this idea guide. If you need more related inspiration and ideas, have a look at 7 creative window design ideas.