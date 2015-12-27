Dress your windows in spectacular style!

Curtains and blinds are two awesome ways of dressing up windows, and they both come with their unique advantages and disadvantages. While curtains require more maintenance as they need to be washed, blinds lack the soft texture that curtains have. If you can't make up your mind on which to use, you can always use both and get the best of both worlds.

This idea guide features 6 beautiful curtains and blinds which will dress up your windows to impress. They are not only impressive aesthetically, but also functionally. Let's browse through some of these pictures and get inspired! We hope you will enjoy this idea guide.