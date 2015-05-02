5 charming desk lamps

At homify, we love lamps! Why? Perhaps it has something to do with the immense range of styles and designs that are out there. From the traditionally inspired, to the ultra modern, there's always a lamp out there that can be a fresh inclusion in any room. Though, it's not just about how the lamp looks; it's also comes down to the way the light illuminates a space, and the mood that the lamp can help establish.

This ideabook is dedicated towards desk lamps. Whether you use your desk for study, work, writing, or the occasional read—let homify help find a lamp that will give your desk a certain wow factor.