5 charming desk lamps

At homify, we love lamps! Why? Perhaps it has something to do with the immense range of styles and designs that are out there. From the traditionally inspired, to the ultra modern, there's always a lamp out there that can be a fresh inclusion in any room. Though, it's not just about how the lamp looks; it's also comes down to the way the light illuminates a space, and the mood that the lamp can help establish.
This ideabook is dedicated towards desk lamps. Whether you use your desk for study, work, writing, or the occasional read—let homify help find a lamp that will give your desk a certain wow factor.
Let's begin with a lamp design that uses 3 traditional materials; stone, wood and metal to create a bold look. Each material takes form in a particular shape that really announces the lamps own unique style. Don't think that this lamp is just about the looks though. Powered by LED fittings it gives a great working task light that is great for long nights of work.
Marco Iannicelli has managed to create a lamp that has an almost sculptural appeal. Constructed with hexahedron shaped wooden columns—the lines created by this lamp are something to behold. The light bulb itself is tall and lean and provides an industrial mood to the room.
Bringing a touch of the Art Deco period is this antique brass desk lamp. With stylish barrel joint features and a sturdy rectangle bass this lamp would be the perfect fit in any office or bedroom.
If you're looking for something that would suit a more traditional décor—then look no further. This is a cream box-pleated lampshade from design experts A shade above. We love the intricate detailing along the base of the lamp. It helps create an ornamental quality in the piece. It's easy to imagine long nights of quiet reading in a study or home library with the help of this lamp.
Before we turn off the lights on this ideabook; it's time for the fifth and final lamp to be revealed. Take a look at this amazing lamp that shows off the best in modern design creativity and craftsmanship from the amazing minds at inspirit. Using recycled manufacturing components this lamp brings a definable industrial appeal to the home.
