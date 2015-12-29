The Mediterranean style is reminiscent of the coast and is quite similar to tropical designs, hence it is quite apt for Indian homes. In terms of popularity, the Mediterranean design is trendy worldwide because of its widely appreciated style. It it is not difficult to achieve the Mediterranean look or style in your home when you know the essentials. This idea guide is here to give you some tips on how to decorate your home in Mediterranean style.

Let's browse through these tips and be inspired to travel with interior design. We hope you will find some helpful ideas here.