A small terrace adjoining the house could be a disappointment, but one may find solace in the fact that a lot of people face this problem. Modern dwellings, especially the condos in the high-rise or multi-story buildings often have very little to offer when it comes to the terrace. Unfortunately, one cannot live uptown and yet get the space and comfort of the suburbs. But never mind the size of the terrace. There are some really brilliant decor ideas one can use to spruce up the appearance of the terrace and add the additional comfort they have been looking for. These ideas, though spectacular, need not be expensive. You can smartly accessorize your patio, and with the least effort, create a space where many hours of the day could be spent. Here are some decor ideas for small terrace:
To get the feeling of the outdoor space right in the terrace, some greenery can be introduced to it with the beautiful plants. The green plants with budding flowers allow the residents to relive the wonders of nature in the house. But these plants do more than adding greenery to the balcony. They add the privacy to the house and create a sense of depth and color. But that is not it! They also create a soothing and calm ambience. From floor to walls, everything can be decorated with plants. House owners can check out the range of small potted plants, climbers, and even the wall shrubs and get ready to celebrate greenery in the small terrace.
The greenery may have been the aim. But the question is how to spend the precious time on the balcony sipping the morning tea or gazing at the stars in the night? To truly relax in the terrace, one needs comfortable sitting as well. A small cushioned chair designed using reed fencing and plywood will be a nice supplement to the little replica of nature established in the terrace. Though, one can spruce up the look with the contemporary touch too, read more about furniture ideas for terrace. Wrought iron chairs or stools with soft cushions in the colours of personal choice will be the nice add-on to the small terrace and will certainly make for comfortable sitting.
The warm glow of the candle lanterns can truly brighten up anyone’s mood in the night. One can lean back in the chair, throw their legs over the railing, and moon over the sky and sparkling stars, while the dazzling lanterns illuminate the balcony. Candle lanterns are available in a slew of designs, colours, and shapes. It is best to pick the ones that truly complement individual’s personality, style, and most definitely the mood. The bright and vibrant lantern tops instantly amp up the mood while the dull and muted colour tops with low illumination are for transcendental experience. The well chosen candle lanterns are not only for the night; they serve as a perfect decor even during the day. House residents can buy the wall mounted lanterns, hanging lanterns, or the tables lanterns that one can keep by the chair. The choice is truly personal about the small terrace decor.
The favourite book in one hand and favourite beverage in another while feeling the gentle swing, back and forth, in your balcony – not a lot of people picture such a hang out? Well, now they can. Even if the terrace is small, it can still comfortably accommodate a hanging chair (also called swinging chair or hammock style chair). The hanging chair immediately lends a touch of class to the terrace. So, one must buy it even if that means doing away with the regular chair. These chairs are available in a number of materials including wood, wrought iron, plastic, and even glass. Comfort and style will go hand in hand if one picks the hanging chair which matches the overall small terrace decor.
A stylish wooden bookcase mounted on the wall will be a quick update to the terrace decor. A bookshelf enhances the look of the terrace or patio in many ways and it finds utility too. For an avid reader who spends a great deal of musing or reading time on the terrace, a small bookshelf on the terrace is definitely a must. Since the terrace is small, size will matter here. Also, it should go well with the terrace decor. Bookshelf on the terrace is as it is classy and an elegantly designed wooden bookshelf is even classier. Wood is the best choice as it complements just about any type of decor – contemporary or traditional. Plus, it is more durable, Jackson Chameleon provides best book shelf designs.
Mirror can be a perfect accompaniment to the beautiful terrace. But it all gets down to making the right choice. Mirrors are available in a number of shapes, frame designs, and sizes. One might even get overwhelmed by the number of choices. Unfortunately, mirrors are hardly ever classified as ‘terrace mirrors’. So, one will have to use their own sense of decor to buy the mirror for the terrace or patio. A ceramic frame, with textured pattern and oval design can go fine with any decor. Wood mirror frame will also be a nice add-on to the green terrace setup. If the terrace is small, a full wall-length frame less mirror gives the feeling of additional space.
Small terrace should not be the reason for the disappointment. With some smart decor ideas for small terrace, one can convert it into a place where they would love to spend time. These terrace decor ideas will create a space where family would look forward to unwind every day. One can use the upgraded terrace for the morning tea, drinks with a friend, and other leisurely activities.