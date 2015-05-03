Inspiring recycled timber projects

Today's decorators and renovators are not solely concerned with design outcomes, but are more socially and environmentally responsible. As a result of this growing awareness we have noticed a conciousness towards limiting the impact that our home renovations can cause. Eco-focused design and reclaimed materials have become prominent features within modern homes, and are trending topics at homify.

Recycled and re-used timber has been at the forefront of this new Eco-trend. What was once considered trash—re-purposed timber has been given a second chance at becoming a valued inclusion in the home. Whether it's a coffee table, cabinet, planter pot, or even a entire cladding of wall; there are many creative ways to use this precious resource. So let homify reveal how old timber or any old furniture can be utilised attractively and practically within the home.