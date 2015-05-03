Inspiring recycled timber projects

Today's decorators and renovators are not solely concerned with design outcomes, but are more socially and environmentally responsible. As a result of this growing awareness we have noticed a conciousness towards limiting the impact that our home renovations can cause. Eco-focused design and reclaimed materials have become prominent features within modern homes, and are trending topics at homify.
Recycled and re-used timber has been at the forefront of this new Eco-trend. What was once considered trash—re-purposed timber has been given a second chance at becoming a valued inclusion in the home. Whether it's a coffee table, cabinet, planter pot, or even a entire cladding of wall; there are many creative ways to use this precious resource. So let homify reveal how old timber or any old furniture can be utilised attractively and practically within the home.
The rear extension of this period home in the heart of London had a clear environmental focus. Recycled scaffolding boards are used for the cladding which provides the property with a distinct rustic look. The extension also incorporates a green rooftop that provides a diverse habitat for flora and fauna. The green roof top is also natural insulation and continues the green ribbon of the garden up to the back of the existing house.
An original design from Kristina Markovic Design; this re-purposed crate that has been used to household items in the hallway. There is a tangible rustic charm due to the look of the aged wood and the visible old lettering on the panels. Thanks to the crate; the hallway is filled with ornaments and artwork that bring colour and interest to an otherwise blank space.
This unique chest of drawers has been constructed using 100% re-claimed teak. Despite being made from older wood this piece is designed in a modern style. With handless drawers and sleek lines this is a chest of drawers that is built to last.
It's sad to think of how many of these charming vintage cinema seats have been sent to the landfill in the past. Luckily a handful have been spared and provided with a second showing. The wooden seats have a wax finish and a warm golden patina that emphasise their aged characteristics. We love the distressed metal finish on seat backs and arm supports.
A piece that can be placed in a hallway or in the bedroom is this re-purposed chest of drawers. Recycled wood from a variety of sources has been used to make this fantastic piece. The contrast of colours and stains along with the varying handles creates a unique appearance. Vintage archive are specialists in restoring old timber and furnishing and transforming them into something special.
This coffee table has been constructed using recycled materials from a
Ark and Speedway fairground ride which were in use during the 1930s in England. The uniquely designed coffee table is paired with quirky ornaments and is placed in a great spot to enjoy a nice cup of tea and catch up with friends.
