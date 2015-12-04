6 Tips to avoid mistakes when furnishing your home

People often say that furnishing is like art—there is no right and wrong. While this may be true up to a certain extent, it also depends on the results you want to achieve. For example, if you want to have a watercolor effect but you use charcoal instead, then you might be making a mistake don't you think? So, we say furnishing the house is like solving an arithmetic problem, it can be tricky, but it can be calculated eventually with the right formulas. Interior designers have learned the art of mentally calculating the desired results by adding and subtracting certain elements. In this idea guide we will discuss what the experts have to say when it comes to avoiding mistakes while furnishing.
Let's browse through these ideas with an open mind and be inspired to try something new at home. We hope you find some interesting ideas for your home here.
Don't be afraid to mix patterns and colours when it comes to furnishing and decorating. We also recommend mixing different materials and textures. The results are always fascinating, and you will end up with something that looks visually stimulating instead of the same old predictable style. Whether it's in the living room, bedroom, bathroom, or kitchen, don't forget to stir things up a bit. Furnishing and decorating is like making a curry, which is basically a blend of different spices. After all, variety is the spice of life right?
Mixing patterns, colours, materials, and textures is the essence of the eclectic design which is a popular trend currently in interior design.
Many people often make the mistake of purchasing in set. Although, it may make things easier, it takes the fun out of furnishing and decorating, and the results you end up with are usually quite boring. For example, instead of purchasing a whole sofa set with the same design, color, and pattern, purchase single unique sofas and armchairs. Your living room will look more interesting and stylish this way. As pictured here, you can see laid-back low seater reminiscent of a basketball. You can mix and match different materials and styles to create a more dynamic personality for your house.
Follow this rule of thumb of not purchasing in set even when it comes to buying bed sheets, pillow cases, and quilt covers. Matching bedding is outdated and out of style. Furthermore, it looks boring. Another option is to buy a few sets of bedding, but mix and match those.
Art adds beauty to the world and to life. Functional furniture is important, but so is beautiful art. Don't forget artwork when furnishing and decorating your home because it can make a world of difference. The best interior designers always combine aesthetics with function for the best results.
Artwork can come in the form of paintings, posters, sculptures, handicrafts, and a myriad of other lovely things. Browse through Asian style artwork here on homify for more ideas and inspiration.
Lighting sets the mood and ambiance in a home so it is extremely important to pay attention to lighting. For example, warm, yellow lights create a completely different mood compared to white fluorescent lights. The former exudes a cozy and relaxing ambiance, while the latter creates a bright office like environment.
Pictured here, we see some gorgeous lamps with intricate carvings. These lamps create interesting light shadows on the walls, and can add a magical touch to any space.
These beautiful oriental style lamps are designed by Amun best of Orient, lighting designers based in Rostock, Germany.
New trends are nothing that you should be afraid about, in fact it is completely natural. Just like evolution and changes take place in the natural world, new trends are the manifestation of this natural evolution in the material world. Remember, change is the only constant.
Pictured here, we see a steampunk lamp. Basically steampunk design combines different vintage elements and machinery to create something that has movement and is dynamic. It may be an acquired taste, but we should learn to adapt and to grow with our ever-changing world. We could be missing out on so much in life just because of our limited perceptions.
Since your home is an extension of yourself, you should find a way to express your personality in your home. A home that lacks personality is dull, uninspiring. and pretentious. If your home looks like it's been cut out of an interior design magazine, it will probably look gorgeous, but it will still be lacking something—your unique personal touch. Home is where you can truly be yourself, so don't turn that into a pretentious image.
Pictured here, you see a rather cluttered living room with loads of books. If you are the creative type who loves to read, let it show and flaunt it instead of hiding behind pretentious images of what living rooms should look like. Adding personality to your home makes it more inspiring and interesting.
We hope you've enjoyed this idea guide on furnishing and decorating. For more related ideas and inspiration, have a look at trendy decor ideas for your studio apartment.