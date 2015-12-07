How to make a small kitchen look bigger

A bigger kitchen is often highly desired, especially for people who like to cook and bake. Unfortunately, most of us live in populated cities with a lack of space, and big kitchens are hard to come by. Hence, the next best thing is to make the kitchen look bigger instead. There are various ways to make the kitchen look bigger—some ideas are simple and inexpensive, while others require a bit more capital.
This idea guide features a variety ways of how to make the kitchen look bigger for all budgets. We hope you will find some helpful tips here.
Mute wall colors like the one pictured here makes rooms appear larger. Avoid using intense colors or dark colors as they will make spaces feel smaller. For example, the brownish pinkish muted color used in the kitchen pictured here will make the kitchen look bigger compared to using a more intense pink color or a darker brownish color.
Kitchens with large glass windows look bigger than kitchens with small windows. Large glass windows also allow plenty of natural light into the kitchen, making it look brighter and more spacious.
Browse through modern glass window designs here on homify for more ideas and inspiration.
Choose light toned flooring like the one pictured here to make your kitchen look bigger. Although darker kitchen floors are practical in a sense that the dirt and the stains don't show up as prominently, they will make your kitchen look smaller. Furthermore, don't you think it's better to create the illusion of space instead of the illusion of a clean kitchen?
Modular kitchens can save a lot of space as they can be adjusted and fitted to match your kitchen space and unique needs. The modular kitchen pictured here has a parallel design with kitchen work spaces on the left and the right. The parallel modular kitchen design and straight lined modular kitchen design is best suited for smaller kitchens. If you have a larger kitchen, you can opt for the L-shaped, U-shaped design, or even the island shaped modular kitchen.
This kitchen is designed by Shu, architects based in Japan.
Utilize every bit of space you have in the kitchen. As pictured here, you can install a railing to hang cookware. You can also make use of kitchen walls to hang kitchen utensils. Another tip is to store things vertically instead of horizontally as they take up less space like that. Get tall shelves for the kitchen, and store the things you don't use as often at the top.
A cluttered kitchen tends to look smaller compared to an uncluttered kitchen. Keep your kitchen clutter free by storing all the spices and other kitchen stuff neatly away in storage cabinets like the one pictured here. There are various types of kitchen storage options available on homify. For more ideas and inspiration on kitchen storage have a look at modern food storage ideas.
We hope you've enjoyed this idea guide on how to make the kitchen bigger. Stay tuned at homify for more brilliant ideas.