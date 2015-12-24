These bedroom decoration ideas will beat the autumn blues

Autumn can be a depressing time of the year. The weather changes really fast, everything is withering away, and the warmth of the sun is abandoning us. Seasonal affective disorder or SAD is a type of depression that’s related to changes in seasons. Although SAD happens during summer as well, it is more likely to happen during autumn or winter because of the fewer hours of sunlight. However, do not fret as today we are going to discuss some bedroom decoration ideas that will beat the autumn blues.
The bedroom is the place where we start our days and end our days — these two important events in our everyday life can be affected by our immediate surroundings. If you wake up to a dull bedroom and it’s gloomy outside, there’s a high tendency of feeling the autumn blues. However, if you wake up to a bright, cheerful bedroom, it is more likely that you will be able to beat the autumn blues. So let’s browse through these ideas and see some of the little things we can change in our bedrooms which can make a big difference in our moods and emotions.
Adding cozy textiles to your bed such as fluffy throws, warm blankets, and soft bed linen can help you beat the autumn blues by keeping the cold out of the bedroom. You can also add textiles to the walls to soften and warm up the hard, cold walls. Don't forget about the floor as well. Throw some nice fluffy rugs on the floor to keep the floor warm and soft.
A cozy bedroom to snuggle in while it's raining and cold outside is one of the best feelings in the world, and it's fairly simple to achieve too. Browse through bedroom designs here on homify for more ideas on how to make your bedroom cozy.
Colors play a big role on our moods and emotions because colors are actually created by light waves which are vibrating energies with their own frequencies. Different colors have different wavelengths and affect us differently. Today, we will learn which colors to avoid and which colors to use in your bedroom in order to beat the autumn blues.
We recommend using warm colors like red, orange, yellow and magenta to create a bright, cheerful bedroom as they are happy, energizing colors. You don't necessarily have to paint the bedroom walls these colors. Just add some cushions, throws, bed sheets or lamp shades in these colors, and you can change the mood in your bedroom.
Pictured here, we can see that orange is the dominant color in this bedroom. Orange is a natural anti-depressant and is a joyous color which can lift your spirits and chase away the blues. There's a reason why feeling sad is referred to as feeling blue. Avoid using too much of blue in your bedroom, especially dark blue. In general dark colors like black or dark green and dark purple should be avoided. Also avoid pale, dull colors such as brown and grey. A little bit of color psychology can go a long way.
Being positive is essential if we want to be happy. Sometimes we all need a little reminder to help us stay positive. Having a positive message on the wall of your bedroom can help you beat the autumn blues. Just seeing words that remind us of positive vibes such as love (and for some coffee) can help us maintain our optimism.
This bedroom is designed by OES architekci, architects based in Gorlice, Poland.
Make sure your bedroom windows are not always hiding behind thick curtains or dark blinds. Let there be light once in a while, especially when you wake up in the morning. Plenty of natural light is one way to beat the autumn blues as sunlight triggers the release of happy hormones in our bodies.
Large glass windows and glass sliding doors in the bedroom are very helpful when it comes to keeping the bedroom cheery and can really make a huge difference. It might be worth it to install some skylights if your bedroom has really small windows or no windows at all.
Fresh flowers and plants bring positive vibrations, so decorate your bedroom with fresh flowers or potted plants to create a harmonious environment for your mind, body, and soul. Plants not only bring fresh oxygen to the room but also soothing green colors which are known to bring balance to our bodies. Bright, cheerful flowers are also excellent for lifting our spirits.
Just as positive words can help us stay happy, so can framed photographs of our loved ones. As social beings, people and the relationships we share with them make us happy, so it can help to have these happy triggers around in your bedroom. Surround yourself with good memories shared with family and friends and beat the autumn blues. Remember, it's the simple things in life that keeps us happy—a warm blanket, bright colors, flowers and plants, positive words, and plenty of natural light.
