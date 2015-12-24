These bedroom decoration ideas will beat the autumn blues

Autumn can be a depressing time of the year. The weather changes really fast, everything is withering away, and the warmth of the sun is abandoning us. Seasonal affective disorder or SAD is a type of depression that’s related to changes in seasons. Although SAD happens during summer as well, it is more likely to happen during autumn or winter because of the fewer hours of sunlight. However, do not fret as today we are going to discuss some bedroom decoration ideas that will beat the autumn blues.

The bedroom is the place where we start our days and end our days — these two important events in our everyday life can be affected by our immediate surroundings. If you wake up to a dull bedroom and it’s gloomy outside, there’s a high tendency of feeling the autumn blues. However, if you wake up to a bright, cheerful bedroom, it is more likely that you will be able to beat the autumn blues. So let’s browse through these ideas and see some of the little things we can change in our bedrooms which can make a big difference in our moods and emotions.