12 Ideas for a perfectly organized kitchen

Ritika Tiwari Ritika Tiwari
Casa Evans, A4estudio A4estudio Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

With our elaborate cuisine and all the different appliances used to make them, it can get really tricky to organize the kitchen space of your house. But if you organize everything in the best way possible, then you can fit almost everything in even the smallest space

Here are 12 great ideas to layout your kitchen design for better results.

1. Workstation

FM, TAMEN arquitectura TAMEN arquitectura Modern kitchen
TAMEN arquitectura

TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura
TAMEN arquitectura

It is crucial to have ample of workstations around the kitchen to utilize the counters for preparing ingredients before actually cooking. Central island counters like this make kitchens a good place to eat and chat.

2. Size does not matter

Historic Line, ITA Poland s.c. ITA Poland s.c. Rustic style kitchen
ITA Poland s.c.

ITA Poland s.c.
ITA Poland s.c.
ITA Poland s.c.

No matter if your kitchen is small or big you can still fit-in an “L” shaped counter top to maximize your space. Like in this small kitchen, the designer has used the space available above and below the counter for storage.

3. Open shelves

Casa del Limonero, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern kitchen Wood Green
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

If you like to make quick meals then open shelving is the best option. This gives you an organized storage space and reduces your ingredient hunting time in half. As seen in this picture you can easily reach for your things within seconds.

4. Pantry

Bespoke oak larder homify Country style kitchen
homify

Bespoke oak larder

homify
homify
homify

Every kitchen must have a pantry to store the essentials. Utilizing your pantry cupboard to the fullest by installing different shelves is a great idea. This picture shows how efficiently the designer has used the cupboard doors for additional space.

5. Vertical space

Casa Evans, A4estudio A4estudio Modern kitchen
A4estudio

A4estudio
A4estudio
A4estudio

If you have a small kitchen then the best way to increase storage is by using the space available above your counters. Like in this picture the designer has installed a utility rod with different hooks for hanging your pots and pans.

6. Hanging shelves

Catch & Release, Cunningham | Quill Architects Cunningham | Quill Architects Modern kitchen
Cunningham | Quill Architects

Cunningham | Quill Architects
Cunningham | Quill Architects
Cunningham | Quill Architects

Another great way for you to organize your kitchen is by adding hanging shelves in dead spaces. For example this designer has utilized the roof for extending downwards shelves right above the kitchen sink.


7. Counter heights

DanKuchen keukenimpressies, DanKüchen Studio Hengelo DanKüchen Studio Hengelo KitchenStorage
DanKüchen Studio Hengelo

DanKüchen Studio Hengelo
DanKüchen Studio Hengelo
DanKüchen Studio Hengelo

The easiest way to increase storage capacity in your kitchen is by altering the heights of your counters. The designer of this kitchen has extended the height by just 6 inches which gives the cabinets more room to store.

8. Open space

Longboard Cherry by chris+ruby chris+ruby KitchenCabinets & shelves
chris+ruby

Longboard Cherry by chris+ruby

chris+ruby
chris+ruby
chris+ruby

We all know that every kitchen needs a bit of open space to store random things. Shelves like these can be a great alternative for such needs. They can also be beautified by adding some potted plants like the designer did in this kitchen.

9. Nooks and corners

homify KitchenStorage
homify

homify
homify
homify

We do not realize how much space is wasted by leaving kitchen corners unattended. Using every inch of space that you get is the best way to organize your kitchen. Pull-out corner cabinets like this can be good for storing small items like canned foods.

10. Appliance cupboard

COCINA EN EL MASNOU, VETZARA 3 S.L. VETZARA 3 S.L. Modern kitchen
VETZARA 3 S.L.

VETZARA 3 S.L.
VETZARA 3 S.L.
VETZARA 3 S.L.

We all use numerous small kitchen appliances to make our daily lives convenient. Things like slow cookers, grinders, and juicers are not used daily. Creating an individual cupboard like shown in the picture can be an excellent idea to store such appliances out of sight while they are not in use.

11. Individual space for everything

Küchenfronten - weiß, ALNO AG ALNO AG KitchenCabinets & shelves
ALNO AG

ALNO AG
ALNO AG
ALNO AG

There are numerous small items that an indian kitchen holds. Things like silverware and glassware must have individual cabinets dedicated to their storage. By doing just this the designer for this kitchen has made the space look more organized and clean.

12. Grocery baskets

Küchenfronten - weiß, ALNO AG ALNO AG KitchenCabinets & shelves
ALNO AG

ALNO AG
ALNO AG
ALNO AG

Groceries are a staple in any kitchen and to store them properly is a must. Certain staples like fruits and vegetables are perishable. So storing them in cabinets is not permissible. Alternating cabinets with such baskets can make sure your veggies stay fresh for longer.

To get more such design ideas check out this ideabook.

Which one of these ideas was your favourites


