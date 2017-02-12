A cosy and colourful home for the Indian family

Imagine how boring life would be without colours or patterns! Colours not only make our homes look beautiful and welcoming, they also uplift our spirits. And that is exactly the reason why we hope you will join us in this home tour today. Designed by the architects at Caliarchitetti, Casa ES 13 is a modern, cosy, warm and very stylish residence where colours and creativity have a major role to play. Lavish use of wood also lends charm and elegance to the interiors, while a trendy mezzanine ensures that some rooms enjoy the advantage of double heights. We also love how vintage style furniture has been coupled with contemporary ones for a unique look. And don’t miss the refreshing impact of potted greens in this house. Get ready to find inspiration for your Indian project.
By incorporating sliding doors throughout the house, functionality has been achieved with a minimum wastage of space. These doors are stylish and can open or close easily to create a sense of openness or privacy as per the need.
A beautiful magenta sofa, elegant wooden cabinets and a trendy coffee table lend the living area oodles of personality and warmth. The framed posters, inbuilt bookshelves and a pretty lamp complete the look and functionality of this space.
The living area opens up to the mezzanine, thus benefitting from a spacious and airy ambiance. The ceiling is unique while the glass balustrades of the mezzanine visually open up the interiors.
The corner to the left of the entrance to the living area has been cleverly utilised to accommodate a vintage style study desk with chair. Equipped with a soothing lamp and old paintings, this spot is ideal for working on a project, writing or reading a book. Sunlight floods the living area through the tall doorway.
By following an open plan layout, this home has lived up to modern expectations by merging the living with the dining and kitchen. You can see from here that the mezzanine continues above the dining and kitchen without compromising the lofty look of the living space.
The dining space and kitchen coexist peacefully and feature a mix of traditional and modern furniture designs. Wooden parquet flooring offers warmth, while smooth cabinets make the kitchen a very practical space with tons of storage room. Note how the staircase leading to the mezzanine has been equipped with shelves underneath to house books and such. And the colourful wallpaper can’t be missed even if you try!
From this point of view, you can see how the vibrant wallpaper not only lines the wall of the staircase, but also extends to the kitchen backsplash. A couple of sunny yellow cabinets and a quirky owl decal lend life to the kitchen, while small colourful planters edge the staircase for a refreshing look.
Done up in white and wood with transparent glass balustrades, the spacious mezzanine is perfect for reading, relaxing, brainstorming or chatting with loved ones.
Just like the living space, this room too opens up to a part of the mezzanine to enjoy the double-height advantage. Colourful paintings and pretty floral patterns on the sofa upholstery make this a very charming space. The traditional wooden bureau complements the floor nicely.
White and blue tiles come together to make this bathroom serene and inviting. Modern sanitary wares and framed artworks make this space cosy as well as aesthetic.
