A cosy and colourful home for the Indian family

Imagine how boring life would be without colours or patterns! Colours not only make our homes look beautiful and welcoming, they also uplift our spirits. And that is exactly the reason why we hope you will join us in this home tour today. Designed by the architects at Caliarchitetti, Casa ES 13 is a modern, cosy, warm and very stylish residence where colours and creativity have a major role to play. Lavish use of wood also lends charm and elegance to the interiors, while a trendy mezzanine ensures that some rooms enjoy the advantage of double heights. We also love how vintage style furniture has been coupled with contemporary ones for a unique look. And don’t miss the refreshing impact of potted greens in this house. Get ready to find inspiration for your Indian project.