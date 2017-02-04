10 Stylish room separators ideas to enhance interiors

Creating walls to separate different sections within a house is necessary to maintain privacy between them. But with shrinking size of housing spaces around the world it has become imperative for interior designers to create rooms with invisible barriers that do not impinge on the limited floor space available for construction.

Generally rooms meant for entertaining like the living and dining areas are separated with artificial barriers that increase visual depth of the house. These dividers could be made of simple brick and cement or wood and stone depending on the general layout and ambience of the rooms. In this ideabook we shall show you 10 interesting and creative room dividers that integrate physical separation into the house layout without affecting internal aesthetics.